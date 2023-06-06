Tuesday's shooting outside the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony was the second to occur at a Richmond public school function this year.

According to officials, two people were killed by gunfire and five were wounded as graduating students were leaving the Altria Theater and pouring onto Monroe Park.

Fifty-eight school shootings have happened in Virginia since 1971, according to The Violence Project, a nonprofit group that tracks K-12 school shootings.

That includes April's shooting at George Wythe High School that saw two students injured. An 18-year-old former student, David Gutierrez, was charged in that attack.

After that shooting, principal Kevin Olds said he was focused on “changing the narrative” around school violence.

"What's really happening here isn't starting in the schools,” Olds said last month. “It's starting in the streets and spilling over into the schools."

The Wythe shooting was preceded by a Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Then, a 6-year-old first-grader shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, through the stomach with a gun taken from his mother.

In September, a 17-year-old Huguenot High School student was wounded while walking to his bus stop on McDowell Road.

In October 2022, a shooting at Westover Hill Elementary School in Richmond left one dead. In that case, a 17-year-old student was charged with the murder of 26-year-old Imani Hill, who was not a student. The shooting occurred near enough to campus to force a school shutdown.

One distinction is that Tuesday's shooting occurred at a graduation. The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. outside Altria Theater, in the heart of downtown Richmond.

Far more often than not, school shootings in Virginia have occurred during school hours, in school parking lots or at sporting events.

The two schools affected, Jefferson and Huguenot, typically hold their end-of-year graduations downtown. Last year, Thomas Jefferson High School’s graduation was at The Diamond.

Nationwide, Tuesday's shooting is the 169th to occur this year, according to The Violence Project. The year prior, there were 304.

