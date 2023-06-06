After that shooting, principal Kevin Olds said he was focused on “changing the narrative” around school violence.
"What's really happening here isn't starting in the schools,” Olds said last month. “It's starting in the streets and spilling over into the schools."
The Wythe shooting was preceded by a Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Then, a 6-year-old first-grader shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, through the stomach with a gun taken from his mother.
In September, a 17-year-old Huguenot High School student was wounded while walking to his bus stop on McDowell Road.
In October 2022, a shooting at Westover Hill Elementary School in Richmond left one dead. In that case, a 17-year-old student was charged with the murder of 26-year-old Imani Hill, who was not a student. The shooting occurred near enough to campus to force a school shutdown.
One distinction is that Tuesday's shooting occurred at a graduation. The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. outside Altria Theater, in the heart of downtown Richmond.
Far more often than not, school shootings in Virginia have occurred during school hours, in school parking lots or at sporting events.
The two schools affected, Jefferson and Huguenot, typically hold their end-of-year graduations downtown. Last year, Thomas Jefferson High School’s graduation was at The Diamond.
Nationwide, Tuesday's shooting is the 169th to occur this year, according to The Violence Project. The year prior, there were 304.
George Wythe High School principal Kevin Olds speaks during a Vigil for Peace gathering hosted by the Richmond police chaplain team and community organization Virginians in Action outside the school in May.