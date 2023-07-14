Richmond detectives are investigating an East End shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday around 9:28 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Peter Paul Boulevard for a report of a person shot.
Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective K. Hyde (804) 646-3613 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
