The graduation ceremony had ended, and nearly 300 Huguenot High School students had filed out of the Altria Theater and onto the sidewalk Tuesday evening. The teachers, wearing black robes and mortar boards, were cheering them, hugging them and clapping for them. It was such a happy moment.

Then Fabiola Chesnut, a Spanish teacher at Huguenot, heard a series of gunshots in rapid progression. Someone yelled "Shooter! Run!" and everyone scattered — into Monroe Park, into the parking garage and down the nearby streets.

Chesnut fled back into the theater, down one flight of stairs and found a bathroom. She and another teacher hurried inside, slammed the door and turned the lock. For the next 45 minutes, they huddled together, unsure what was occurring outside.

Just minutes earlier, the theater had been packed. The ROTC had presented the colors, the principal had welcomed families and two students had given speeches.

A teacher with 12 years' experience, Chesnut knows when a fight is about to break out. She can see it escalating. But there was none of that Tuesday night.

Chesnut never saw the shooter. But she heard about 10 gunshots, one immediately after another. The crowd scattered, some tripping over one another, and Chesnut instinctively ran back to the theater.

"I was in disbelief," she said. "It was surreal."

Inside the bathroom, she called 911. There was a shooter, she said. Send somebody. The dispatcher told them to stay quiet.

There were screams coming from outside the bathroom, and Chesnut imagined the shooter closing in.

Someone knocked on the bathroom door and pushed on it. Was it the shooter? Chesnut and her colleague decided not to answer. Three more times, they heard knocks and pushing against the door.

On her phone, she texted other teachers and administrators. Some responded they were safe, hiding in closets.

Minutes went by, and eventually there were two loud, jarring bangs on the door. "Richmond police department," someone shouted. The other teacher went to open the door, but Chesnut stopped her. Was it really the police?

Chesnut texted an assistant principal. Is it safe to come out?

"I think so," he responded.

Chesnut dialed another colleague, who said the scene was under control. Carefully, Chesnut opened the bathroom door and stepped out.

Outside the theater, students and families were traumatized, tears running down their cheeks. They held one another.

Chesnut got on the bus that would take her back to Huguenot. But she saw a student she knew, and she rushed off. The student had been standing next to his friend when the friend was shot and began to bleed. The friend's father, also hit, had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

The surviving student's voice quivered, his body trembled. Chesnut embraced him and tried to comfort him. She urged him to seek professional help for the trauma he had just endured.

Police identified the slain victims as Shawn Jackson, an 18-year-old new Huguenot graduate, and Renzo Smith, 36, Shawn's stepfather. Five others were injured in the shooting, and one was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. Authorities have charged Amari Ty-Jon Pollard with two counts of second-degree murder.

Chesnut often saw Jackson entering English class in the room next door, but she did not know him well. Back on the bus, Chesnut called her husband and grown son to let them know she was okay. After she arrived at Huguenot, another teacher asked, "Wasn't this the worst experience of your life?"

The question transported her 35 years into the past, when she was living in Mexico and working as a dentist. She routinely rode a bus a short distance from Morelia to Lázaro Cárdenas, about 200 miles west of Mexico City, where her office was located.

One night, on the ride home, the bus stopped halfway short of its destination. Three men carrying machine guns boarded the bus, possibly members of a drug cartel. They demanded everyone's money, and one of the men took the tip of his gun and touched it to Chesnut's head. To this day, she can still feel the point of the rifle on her head.

After the passengers handed over their watches, rings and cash, the men left. But the incident compelled Chesnut to leave the region of Michoacán and its escalating violence.

"I came to the United States in search of safety," she said.

She's lived here 30 years now, but school shootings are occurring with "relentless frequency," she said, causing her to confront her own vulnerability.

Last year, it was the final day of the school year at Huguenot, and students were playing basketball and volleyball outside. A teacher screamed, "Gun!" That prompted security and police to descend on the blacktop, but they never found a gun. The school year ended in lockdown.

"We couldn't say goodbye to anyone," Chesnut said.

Anger has filled her over what she termed a lack of gun control legislation despite the numerous acts of violence occurring every day.

Death and fear have become all too familiar at Huguenot. One student, Jaden Carter, was shot and killed near campus in January. Another, Josie Cox, died in a car crash in November. Both were posthumously given certificates at Tuesday's graduation.

The faculty was given the day off Wednesday. Chesnut woke up feeling grateful to be alive. Her husband, Andrew, is a continent away, currently conducting research in eastern Brazil.

On Saturday, Chesnut will board a plane and fly to Brazil to see her husband again.

Richmond graduation mass shooting: Complete coverage This is continuing Times-Dispatch coverage of a shooting that killed two after a Richmond high school graduation ceremony.