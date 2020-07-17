Richmond’s top prosecutor has announced a new policy in which her office will publicly name police officers indicted by a grand jury for any crime involving abuse of authority or excessive use of force “while in the performance of their duties.”
Touting “transparency and accountability” on Friday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said the new policy is effective only “going forward.” She then refused to name an officer with a pending case set for trial in August.
“While it has never been this office’s policy to apply a double-standard to the actions of police officers, some members of our Richmond community believe that a badge sometimes acts as a shield against equal justice under the law,” McEachin said at a news conference outside her office in the John Marshall Courts Building. “This idea undermines the credibility and legitimacy of our justice system, which rests upon the principle of equal treatment of all persons before the law.”
By law, the name of anyone charged with a crime is public, regardless of whether a grand jury has indicted. Grand juries are exempt under Virginia’s public records law, but the indictments they produce are public already. But without a news release or statement notifying the public of a specific indictment, it would require combing through each one of the grand jury dockets, and cross-referencing those names with the department’s nearly 750 sworn officers to know if an officer was charged. For reference, there are 104 individual cases going before the grand jury in August.
It’s unclear if the policy would apply if an officer is alleged to have committed a crime while off duty or outside the scope of their job. While McEachin answered some initial questions after reading a statement, which was provided to reporters after the news conference, she did not respond to follow-up questions later.
If this new policy was followed for the 53 Richmond officers who have been referred to her office for criminal investigations since 2016, only two officers would have been publicly named, according to numbers provided by McEachin. This represents about 4% of the investigations.
All 53 referrals came from the Richmond Police Department, two of which involve its response to the recent civil unrest, according to McEachin.
McEachin refused to say which incidents she was investigating — though city officials asked her to weigh in on the June 1 tear-gassing of a crowd at the Robert E. Lee statue 20 minutes before curfew and a June 13 incident in which an officer in a marked SUV drove through a crowd of protesters — or where those probes stood. Earlier this week, McEachin told the Richmond Times-Dispatch they were nearing completion.
Of the 53 referrals, 33 were reviewed for “excessive use of force,” McEachin said. In 17 cases, the office found no excessive use of force; 12 cases did not go forward “due to either lack of cooperation by the complainant or insufficient evidence of criminal intent, or both” or an agreement between parties involved.
Four cases went before a grand jury based on findings of sufficient evidence that excessive force was used, she said. Grand juries did not find probable cause in two of those cases, but indicted two other officers. Under this new policy, these are the only cases in which McEachin’s office would release the officers’ identities.
Grand juries hear only evidence from prosecutors to determine whether there is probable cause to believe that the person accused has committed the crime charged and should stand trial. They do not determine guilt or innocence like a traditional jury or judge.
To questions about the officer facing trial in August, McEachin said: “It is in the public record. You are welcome to find it. ... It’s in this courthouse.”
Richmond police identified the officer as Lance Falkena. He faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in an incident on Dec. 8. Falkena is on administrative assignment.
In the only other case in which McEachin said a grand jury indicted an officer for excessive use of force, prosecutors dropped the charges last month when the victim failed to appear in court. McEachin refused to provide this officer’s name.
There are 20 other cases, of the 53 referred to her office, that McEachin did not detail on Friday. It’s unclear if these are still pending review by her office, or whether they involve crimes besides excessive use of force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Is she going to publish the name, address, phone numbers, email addresses of those officers so that they and their families will be subject of abuse from racist BLM activists? This sounds like a great way to destroy the Richmond police department. Is she planning to run for further political office dependent on black votes?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.