Authorities are releasing little information about the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County on Monday.

The death was “part of a matter believed at this time to be limited to three inmates, one of whom was found unresponsive on Monday and unable to be revived despite the prompt efforts from jail staff and medical personnel,” said jail spokeswoman Lt. Charlene Jones.

It is not clear how the other inmates were involved. Officials as of Thursday had not released the name of the person who died or the cause of death.

Jones said the facility was not put on lockdown.

The jail provides services for Charles City, Chesterfield, Prince George and Surry counties, as well as Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg. About 1,300 incarcerated individuals and pretrial detainees are housed there.

It was one of two jails targeted for closure for unsafe conditions; the other was in the Hampton Roads region. Both are still operational.

Geoff Garner, the newly appointed executive director of the state board, said the agency received “timely notice” from the jail regarding Monday’s death and that the board would be investigating it further.

The board is tasked with jail oversight, including investigating deaths and setting minimum operating safety and health standards for the incarcerated.

Garner also did not share the name of the person who died, which his predecessor, Ryan McCord, did regularly when asked by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

This was the second death reported at Riverside this year, Garner said. On Feb. 7, John H. Howard died there. Howard, 64, had longstanding health problems and had been transferred to VCU Medical Center by jail staff.

The jail had three deaths in 2022 and eight in 2021, including one suicide, records show.

15 photos of the Richmond City Jail from The Times-Dispatch archives Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail Richmond City Jail