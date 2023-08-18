Richmond police on Friday announced they had arrested Sherral Crawley, 42, of Chesterfield County, in connection with the ongoing investigation of No Limit Towing and Recovery.

Crawley surrendered without incident to Richmond police detectives Thursday at the Richmond Justice Center, police said. She has been charged with 16 counts of motor vehicle theft and obtaining money by false pretenses.

The arrest comes after Richmond police and agents from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles on August 11 executed a search warrant on No Limit Towing, located at 4505 Richmond Highway. Officers seized boxes of records and other evidence that indicates “fraud and vehicle theft that has impacted dozens of city residents,” police said. The investigation dates back to December 2022.

Police said that, starting summer 2020, the company would tow vehicles from private lots and demolish or sell the vehicles to other parties without following Virginia law. On some occasions, No Limit Towing would possess vehicles for a week before illegally disposing of them. Police said the company also charged excessive fees.

According to police, several victims have come forward to report similar thefts by towing companies. Those who believe they are victims of vehicle theft by a towing company should call Richmond police Sergeant Castrinos at (804) 646-1144.