Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven that resulted in one man suffering life-threatening injuries.
At around 1:35 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at 320 N. Arch Road. An adult male called police to report that he shot another man during an altercation at the store.
Officers located the victim near the store, and he was transported to a hospital.
No charges have been filed as police continue their investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Remember Safety Town? A look back through the Times-Dispatch archives
Safety Town
01-05-1967 (cutline): Thomas T. Vinson Jr. of the Home Builders Association of Richmond, posts the building permit for Safety Town at the southwest corner of the parking lot of the Azalea Mall Shopping Center. Studying the plans for the project are John W. Bates Jr. (left), representing the shopping center, which is donating the land, and Lester D. Haisley of the Shell Oil Co., which has contributed $2,500 for the project due to open in March.
Staff photo
safety town
06-19-1982 (cutline): Jim Stanley lets Renee Austin, 2, check police radio.
Clement Britt
Safety Town
02-03-1968 (cutline): Children get look at Safety Town in advance. Kevin Kilgore, Amy Neese, Kathy Durrett walk a plank bridge.
Staff photo
Safety Town
06-21-1968 (cutline): Children learn to cross street at school. Scouts play role of school guards.
Bob Jones
Safety Town
01-29-1968 (cutline): Visitors see feature of town. Mesdames S. West, J. Neese point out church.
Staff photo
Safety Town
06-22-1977 (cutline): Children learn big lesson in safety in little town
Bill Lane
Safety Town
06-13-1968 (cutline): Beep! Beep! Girl Scouts are on alert for children crossing. Kathy Eason and Jennifer Gunn help polic instruct youngsters at Safety Town.
Netherwood