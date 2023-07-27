Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven that resulted in one man suffering life-threatening injuries.

At around 1:35 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at 320 N. Arch Road. An adult male called police to report that he shot another man during an altercation at the store.

Officers located the victim near the store, and he was transported to a hospital.

No charges have been filed as police continue their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

