As word of the shooting outside the Altria Theater after Huguenot High’s graduation ceremony spread through social media, Richmond residents reacted in real-time in the digital community.

One such reaction was from @DJKingCise, a popular account in the local high school sports community.

At 5:20 p.m., @DJKingCise tweeted: “I’m at Huguenot graduation. There was just a live drive by shooting.”

That tweet came 7 minutes after police said the shooting occurred. The account with display name “Young Simba” called Tuesday the scariest day of his life.

“Love my city, but today completely shook me,” the account wrote later Tuesday evening. “Seen things I’ll never be able to unsee.”

The owner of the account spoke with the Times-Dispatch about his experience on the condition of anonymity for fear of his safety.

“So, after the graduation, this was during the let out,” the account owner began when asked to describe what he saw upon the conclusion of the ceremony.

“So what happened was the graduation had just finished, and all the families and all the guests were leaving the Altria Theater. And they had formed two rows or two isles. So all of the graduates were walking out one by one by one by one.

“At that point, the kids were trying to find their families ... they were looking for their parents, looking for their loved ones.

“I actually don’t think all of the graduates even made it out. And everyone was in a big semi-circle, like, it probably was 300 to 400 people, or 500 people outside the Altria Theater. And then a car just pulls up and just starts letting out shots. ... We just hear loud booms, and everybody just takes off running.”

The owner of the account is not a Huguenot student, but a mentor who attended the graduation to support mentees who were graduating.

“I actually took off running because there was this big crowd of people, like anyone could have got hit. And then initially there was like a second wave of running and chaos and I’m not sure what exactly happened, just saw people running.

“So I actually ran into the Altria Theater, and there was a big stampede almost. I saw grandmothers and mothers getting pushed over and ran over, people were scared, screaming, crying. It was just like mayhem because no one knew what was going on.

“But it was just very scary times.”

Another prominent local Twitter account, @zyndoa, tweeted a collection of photos and videos from the aftermath of the shooting late Tuesday evening.

The owner of the account, Evan Dwyer, is a former Huguenot High student who had a close friend at the graduation ceremony and headed toward Altria Theater from a restaurant on Broad Street about 20 minutes after the shooting.

“When I got the notification about it and heard the VCU sirens go off ... I didn’t think it was a tornado or anything. I was like, ‘What is going on?’” said Dwyer, a photographer and videographer.

“I first tried to ask officers where I can go. I felt like it was a good idea to try and capture what was going on so people can understand.

“There was a lot of police, a lot of roads blocked and a lot of confusion across the board. I feel like some of the cops were confused about what was going on as well, nothing had been thoroughly communicated yet other than there was a shooting.”

Dwyer knows teachers, administrators and guidance counselors at the high school where he spent his sophomore and junior years in 2015 and 2016.

“They were kind of in my mind. And of course the students,” he said.

“I didn’t know any of them directly but of course they were in my thoughts. It’s graduation, it’s the start of your real life, the start of being an adult. A lot of responsibility comes with that, and everybody was excited to finally take that step into adulthood.

“Sadly, a son and his dad ... that’s insane. I’m glad more people weren’t hurt. Hundreds of people had congregated, and with the amount of shots that people were saying there were, I’m glad it wasn’t worse but I’m very much surprised it wasn’t.”

One of Dwyer’s best friends was at the ceremony inside the Altria for his brother’s graduation. The two texted in the evening following the shooting, and Dwyer said his friend, who was about 75 feet from the shooting when it occurred, is still processing what happened.

“Entire families, newborns. A 9-year-old got hit by a car. Every type of person and age ... this could be the first time someone in that family graduated,” Dwyer said.

“This could be huge for them. And to have it uprooted by someone who isn’t even from the city, from the high school, has no connection whatsoever beyond being friends or whatever the situation was with that individual, and then ruined it for so many people.

“Even with some of the answers, people are still confused and lost. This isn’t Richmond. A lot of beef that there is in the communities is handled in the communities. This is incredibly out of the norm.”