An outpouring of grief, compassion and love spread throughout the funeral for Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith.

"Shawn and Renzo's lives are not in vain," said the Rev. Fred Wyatt of Speaking Spirit Ministries. "Their memories will live on forever."

Thursday's service at the Henrico County church was an opportunity for the Greater Richmond community to mourn and celebrate Jackson, 18, and Smith, 36, who died during the June 6 shooting outside the Altria Theater. The shooting occurred just after the Huguenot High School graduation when, in a flash, a joyous momentous occasion turned tragic.

"He had a lot of challenges, but he never gave up," said Kevin Olds, a former assistant principal at Huguenot High School. "When I saw him the morning of graduation, he stepped out of line, ran and hugged me and stated, 'Mr. Olds, is this what you mean when you said return on your investment?'"

Family and friends — many who sported red clothing in honor of Jackson's favorite color — lined up before Jackson and Smith’s open caskets prior to the service. The already-heightened emotions peaked during the closing of the caskets and the sense of finality took over.

The Ricky Johnson and Friends Foundation, a Richmond community nonprofit organization, presented a crown to Jackson and Smith as the gospel hymn “I Shall Wear a Crown” was sung. The crowning is a longstanding tradition at many African-American "homegoing" ceremonies.

A video tribute for Jackson and Smith played throughout the service, showcasing their milestones: Shawn playing sports and recording music in the studio, Renzo, an U.S. Army specialist, dancing at his wedding and serving in the Army, the two hanging out with friends, family and each other.

Toward the end of the video, a clip showed Jackson walking out of the Altria Theater in joyous celebration after his graduation, moments before tragedy struck.

The shooting caused a shockwave through the City’s public school system, postponing graduation ceremonies and causing the school year to end early.

Jackson was a prolific rapper, who had released eight albums in the past two years. His rap moniker was “OTG Shawn."

"He was tireless," said Mary Catherine Golding, his manager at Joe's Inn in Bon Air, where Jackson worked for nearly a year as a dishwasher. "He had his challenges, but he always came to work with a smile," she added. "He had a good heart."

Those who knew Jackson said his smile was one of his features that stood out.

“His smile was contagious; he did light up a room when he walked in,” said Olds. “Despite what you hear or what you see in the media, this was a child of God.”

'He spent his time taking care of his family'

Jackson is survived by his mother, Tameeka Jackson, and sisters Destini Jackson and Rennyah Jackson-Smith, according Jackson’s obituary. Rennyah, 9, who was hit by a car during the shooting, attended the services while in a wheelchair.

Renzo will be buried at Quantico National Cemetery, a national military cemetery in Prince William County. Jackson was buried at the Internment Oakwood Cemetery.

Smith was a military veteran, deploying to Iraq in 2008, said Bryce Dubee, an Army spokesman. He served as a motor transport operator in the Army Reserve from October 2005 to August 2006 and was in the regular Army until 2010.

“He spent his time taking care of his family,” Wyatt said. “The kids knew him as ‘dad.’ He spent his time taking care of his family, and that’s where his heart’s desire was.”

Grenda Smith, Renzo's mother and Shawn's grandmother, said she's continued to hear her grandson's voice even after his death.

“He always would talk to me,” Grenda said. “(I would say) Shawn I love you, and he’d call me and say ‘I love you more.’”

Smith said she's spoken with many mothers and families who lost loved ones to guns and other violence. She lamented how she only had to worry about fire drills during school, while the current generation has to worry to potential harm from other people.

"These kids are being trained when people enter their school, what to do for their lives," she said. "We're putting them out there in the lion's den...stop. Stop and make some changes."

Investigation into shooting continues

Police have said little about the investigation, and no clear link to Amari Pollard, the only suspect in the case, has been established. In early briefings, Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said that the two had been in an “ongoing dispute” for the better part of a year.

Added to the mix have come allegations by Jackson’s aunt, Datrell Glover, that a second-shooter was involved. “Turn yourself in; you will not get away with this,” Glover said at a vigil for Smith and Jackson held last week.

Officers did arrest, and then release, a second suspect on the night of the shooting. This Monday, RPD would not answer questions about whether that suspect might again be under investigation. When pressed, RPD said that the investigation was “fluid.”

Richmond Police Officer Mervin Mayo sung and performed on the keyboard throughout the service, with many attendees standing and shouting praise while he delivered songs of worship.

Local officials, including Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas and Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson were in attendance. Henrico police, fire and EMS, as well as additional security, were on hand to ensure the safety of homegoing attendees.

In the funeral eulogy, speakers called for those leaving the service to make good from tragedy.

“There are a lot of us here that need to do some self-reflection,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt’s eulogy came shortly after reflections offered by friends of Jackson. One of whom, Jahari Brown, told the funeral crowd spoke fondly about Jackson, before saying, “This is just getting started.”

Moments after Brown said that, Wyatt tapped him on the shoulder and whispered to keep the eulogy about Jackson’s character. “It was inappropriate,” Wyatt said as he exited the funeral home. “You heard what was said.”

Olds, who is now the principal at George Wythe High School, also addressed the comment. “It’s exactly what we’re trying to stop,” said Olds. “‘This is just getting started? What does that mean? That has me very worried.”

Charles Willis, a spokesman for the family and executive director of United Communities Against Crime, a local advocacy group, said that the comment was likely in reference to the “grieving process just beginning for the family."

Willis said he spoke specifically to Jackson’s friends before the funeral so that they could “put out the right message.”

The tension around the comment underscored the desire for community leaders to keep the peace, particularly before a crowd of Jackson’s friends, colleagues, and family.

“When we leave her a lot of y’all are going to have to make some decisions moving forward about how you’re going to live,” said Wyatt. “Vengeance is the Lord’s. You cannot live your life in unforgiveness and think that you’re going to make it through the gates.”

Said Wyatt: “Death is inevitable. It just shouldn’t be like this.”