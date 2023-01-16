Son shoots mom in apparent murder-suicide, Richmond police say

Authorities said Kathy Brashier, 68, of Richmond, was found with an apparent gunshot wound in a home in the 2400 block of Richdale Road. Police were called there at about 3:55 p.m. on Saturday.
Her son, Lee Blair, 49, of Richmond, also was discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they're not looking for any suspects.
Also in the home was a dog that was wounded by a gunshot wound. The dog is being treated by Richmond Animal Care & Control, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
From the Archives: 250 photos of Richmond in the 1950s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Robinson and Newcombe
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
1953 Monument and Horsepen
Richmond in the 50s
1955 Parker Field
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s (27).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (28).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (29).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (30).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (31).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (32).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (33).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (34).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (35).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (36).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (38).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (39).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (40).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (42).jpg
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
1952 Monument Avenue
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
1951 Lee statue
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
1956 Richmond Virginians
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s