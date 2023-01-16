Son shoots mom in apparent murder-suicide, Richmond police say

Authorities said Kathy Brashier, 68, of Richmond, was found with an apparent gunshot wound in a home in the 2400 block of Richdale Road. Police were called there at about 3:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Her son, Lee Blair, 49, of Richmond, also was discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they're not looking for any suspects.

Also in the home was a dog that was wounded by a gunshot wound. The dog is being treated by Richmond Animal Care & Control, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.