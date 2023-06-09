Cars driving near the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University are going much slower since the city installed speed bumps last month, a response to the deaths of two Virginia Commonwealth University students struck and killed by cars this year.

But some Richmond residents say the obstacles don't stop cars from flying down the hill one block earlier.

In a two-week period before the speed bumps were installed, cars in the 300 block of West Main Street traveled an average speed of 30 mph, based on speed boxes operated by VCU police. The 300 block, which is two blocks east of North Belvidere Street, is near the VCU engineering building.

In roughly three weeks after the speed bumps were installed, cars traveled an average of 15 mph. The normal speed limit on the road is 25 mph but decreases to 15 mph at each bump.

The slower speeds are based on preliminary data. In the two weeks before the speed bumps were installed, VCU police counted almost 46,000 cars. In the following three-week period, they counted fewer than 3,000.

The drop in traffic could be caused by VCU ending its spring semester in early May, construction crews closing roads for several days while the speed bumps were installed and drivers potentially finding new routes.

Twelve so-called speed tables were due to be installed on West Main, West Cary, West Franklin and West Grace streets in and around VCU. Speed tables are elongated speed bumps that allow for a slightly faster velocity.

John Schilling, who has worked at 300 West Main Street for more than 40 years, has seen numerous accidents outside his office. The speed bumps, which are between North Madison and North Monroe streets, stop cars from speeding in an attempt to beat the red light crossing Belvidere Street, he said.

On Tuesday masonry workers rebuilt a cinder block wall of Schilling's law office building that was destroyed in the May 4 crash that killed Shawn Soares, a 26-year-old graduate student who had been standing on the sidewalk.

Deon Allen, who was working in the area, said he's noticed cars go slower now, and the road feels safer. He said the speed bumps provide justice for VCU students.

But the speed bumps don't slow cars one block earlier, which often race down the hill from the Jefferson Hotel and speed past the 7-Eleven, said Ashley Tammer, who visited the convenience store on Tuesday. There are other problems with the road, she said. The shoulders are too narrow to fit wide cars or trucks.

A beverage delivery truck delivering products was parked on the left shoulder of West Main. The shoulder was so narrow, passing cars had to veer slightly to avoid it.

"That's an accident waiting to happen," Tammer said.

The speed bumps also don't improve the intersection of Madison and West Main, where the law office and 7-Eleven are situated. Drivers of cars on Madison trying to cross or turn left onto West Main have trouble seeing oncoming traffic. That's how most accidents at the intersection occur, Schilling said.

Last month, city council member Andreas Addison proposed a number of traffic safety improvements, including making Main and Cary streets two-way. He said the city is working on installing radar speed cameras in school zones and other high-traffic areas. City workers already installed a radar camera that displays a driver's velocity at the 300 block of West Main Street.

State law allows municipalities to install radar and automatically ticket offenders through the mail only in school zones and construction zones. VCU isn't considered a school zone.

The city also said it plans to narrow the intersections of West Main near VCU, which should slow traffic and shorten the distance to cross the street. Addison said he's unaware of progress toward additional traffic safety projects.

Mahrokh Khan, a 22-year-old VCU senior, was killed in January at the intersection of West Main and Laurel streets, near the Altria Theater. Khan was struck by a car while she crossed West Main. The driver stayed at scene and wasn't charged, police said.

After her death, VCU police started a traffic safety campaign. Its officers dressed as referees, issued social media blasts and wrote more traffic tickets in six weeks than in all of 2022.

Days after the campaign ended, a second pedestrian death occurred. Soares was standing on the sidewalk of the 300 block of West Main Street. The driver of a car in a center lane attempted to make a right turn, cutting off another car and colliding onto the sidewalk, said Michael Jones, president of Richmond City Council.

That part of the street had been identified as a problem location by VCU police, because cars go down hill on a wide open section of West Main, often exceeding the speed limit.

No one has been charged in that incident, either, police said. Both wrecks are still under investigation.

