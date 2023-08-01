The Virginia State Police is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that occurred at approximately 10:50 this morning as a woman was driving along Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

Police said that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling southbound on I-85, near Exit 63, and that it was fired at by a passing vehicle.

The sedan crossed the southbound lanes of 85 and crashed on the right shoulder on I-85. The driver, a 19 year old female from South Chesterfield, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cell phone orby emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.