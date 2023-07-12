Chesterfield County Police have identified and charged a suspect in relation to a hit-and-run crash that injured a 3-year-old in a driveway in the 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard in April.

The victim, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover at home.

At the time of the incident, the investigation indicated the suspect vehicle hit the child as it was leaving the property.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving around the time the crash occurred; one was described as a white Acura sedan, and the second was described as a silver or gray Nissan sedan. Surveillance photos of both vehicles were released to the public.

Through extensive investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, which was found to be a 2012 Nissan Altima.

At the time of the incident, the vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old male. Yesterday, the juvenile male was issued summonses for reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance in relation to the crash.

Anyone with any information about this crash should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

