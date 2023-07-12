Chesterfield County Police have identified and charged a suspect in relation to a hit-and-run crash that injured a 3-year-old in a driveway in the
6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard in April.
The victim, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover at home.
At the time of the incident, the investigation indicated the suspect vehicle hit the child as it was leaving the property.
Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving around the time the crash occurred; one was described as a white Acura sedan, and the second was described as a silver or gray Nissan sedan. Surveillance photos of both vehicles were released to the public.
Through extensive investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, which was found to be a 2012 Nissan Altima.
At the time of the incident, the vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old male. Yesterday, the juvenile male was issued summonses for reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance in relation to the crash.
Anyone with any information about this crash should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
15 photos of the Richmond City Jail from The Times-Dispatch archives
Richmond City Jail
07-09-1957 (cutline): Prisoners eat first meal--spaghetti and meatballs--in new city jail (at temporary facility in Deep Water Terminal). Dining hall was segregated by large white brick wall down the center.
Staff photo
Richmond City Jail
01-20-1966: Richmond City Jail dining hall.
Bill Lane
Richmond City Jail
01-30-1966 (cutline): Prisoners familiar with barbering operate two-seat facility in the jail. Both guards and prisoners are allowed to get their hair cut here.
Staff photo
Richmond City Jail
10-16-1964 (cutline): Prisoners debark inside city's new 3-million-dollar facility on 17th Street. New Jail has administrative building, four buildings for felons and three for misdemeanants.
Times-Dispatch
Richmond City Jail
12-30-1965: Female prisoners at the Richmond City Jail.
Staff photo
Richmond City Jail
06-17-1964 (cutline): Getting inside lockup--Patrolman John E. Patterson Jr. (right) uses communications system to contact desk sergeant, who opens door for wagon to back inside with prisoners. After vehicle is in, heavy mesh door is closer for prisoner unloading.Wagon driver shown above is patrolman Dennis Norris.
Staff photo
Richmond City Jail
10-09-1964: Warehouse at Deepwater Terminal was used as temporary jail until prisoners were moved to new facility in downtown Richmond.
Staff photo
Richmond City Jail
10-22-1961 (cutline): Prisoners lounge in bunks, have shower area availabe in dormitory.
Staff photo
Richmond City Jail
10-17-1964 (cutline): One-way ride brings prisoners to their new home in Richmond's modern city jail.
Staff photo
Richmond City Jail
07-19-1962 (cutline): Mayor Sheppard breaks ground for new jail building. Others are City Manager Edwards (center), City Sergeant Frank A. Cavedo.
Joseph Colognori
Richmond City Jail
08-13-1964 (cutline): This is the woman's cellblock of the city's new jail at 17th and Fairfield Avenue. New 2.5 million dollar facility has been called 'Best in Virginia' and 'Little Penitentiary.'
Don Pennell
Richmond City Jail
01-28-1966 (cutline): In misdemeanor section of new jail, men are house in dorm-type rooms.
Bill Lane
Richmond City Jail
10-16-1964: Richmond City Jail
Crawford
Richmond City Jail
08-13-1964: Richmond City Jail
Don Pennell
Richmond City Jail
01-28-1966: Richmond City Jail chapel.
Bill Lane