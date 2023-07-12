Petersburg police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead.

Imani Jones, 19, was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony in the death of Kirk Nims, 48.

Around 9:58pm Tuesday, police received a 911 call for a motor vehicle crash at the 500 block of Halifax Street. A driver at the scene was found unresponsive inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Nims, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the crash, police responded to a 911 call for the 100 block of S. Sycamore Street. Officers came in contact with the Halifax Street suspect, identified as Jones, and placed him into custody without incident.

