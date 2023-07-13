A 61-year-old man who police say brandished a handgun at officers executing a search warrant earlier this year died Wednesday, the Richmond Police Department said Thursday.
The man, Douglas Price, was shot on Jan. 9 by Richmond police officers
attempting to serve a search warrant on his home. The search warrant was narcotics-related, RPD said in a news release Thursday.
The incident occurred at 3349 McGuire Drive in Richmond's South Side.
In January, Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards told the media that the shooting occurred after officers made repeated attempts to ask the residents to exit the house at 4:40 a.m.
Edwards said the announcement occurred “11 separate times” and that Price was a “known convicted felon.”
Price’s previous conviction was for a misdemeanor assault, for which he served six months of unsupervised probation, court records show. He also had speeding tickets and a marijuana possession charge. Several other charges against him were dropped by prosecutors.
Edwards said that after Price was shot, he was attended to by officers and reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. Court records indicate that Price was never formally charged in the wake of the search and shooting.
Edwards said Thursday that the department would be releasing what it is calling a “critical incident briefing video,” which is an edited and annotated version of police body-worn camera footage.
The department previously released a similar video after police shot and killed an armed man on Richmond’s North Side. In that incident, the video showed the suspect shooting at officers first.
“It is my continuing goal to provide to the community a clear and unbiased account of critical incidents involving the fatal use of force,” Edwards said.
8 hidden gem restaurants in Richmond
Oceano
Tucked in an unassuming corner of Sycamore Square, you might miss Oceano if you aren’t looking for it. But take that extra look. Oceano’s seafood-focused menu that blends French, Latin and Italian flavors and cooking techniques is worth seeking out.
Start with the mojito; it’s one of the best we’ve tried in the Richmond metro area. Next, go for the petite seafood plateau featuring raw oysters, steamed shrimp with spicy cocktail sauce and tangy ceviche.
Then try co-owner and chef Maria Oseguera’s house-made cavatelli enrobed in a creamy combination of ricotta, arrabbiata and cilantro pesto. Some entrees feature Mexican flavors, like the sweet corn tamal that’s balanced with a tangy punch of poblano and served with seared scallops, plump shrimp, tangy tomatillo sauce, white wine reduction and red pepper sauce.
Oceano also recently added Saturday and Sunday brunch with options such as crab and avocado Benedict, huevos rancheros and filet steak and eggs. 1352 Sycamore Square, Midlothian.
oceanorva.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Casa Italiana
From the hand-cut calamari appetizer to the handmade ravioli, it’s hard to find something on the Casa Italiana menu that isn’t made fresh.
The extensive menu makes it hard to decide what to order: made-in-house mozzarella breaded and fried with fresh tomato sauce or Parmesan risotto “fries” with caponata to start? And then, should you go for the house-made braised beef ravioli topped with a decadent mushroom mascarpone sauce, arugula and white truffle oil or the fresh pappardelle topped with creamy sausage ragu, fried fennel and shaved Parmesan cheese? Spoiler alert: It will all be delicious and will arrive at your table in a generous portion alongside baked-daily bread.
Save room. The desserts are also homemade, large and in-charge with options such as house-made cannoli, chocolate cake with spumoni and whipped cream and, of course, tiramisu della famiglia. Pair it with with the reasonably priced and extensive wine list — glasses average around $8 — or try a signature cocktail. We’ll be back for the tiramisu martini made with vodka, Bailey’s, amaretto, Kahlua and Casa Italiana’s signature tiramisu cream. 8801 Three Chopt Road in Westbury Plaza.
casaitalianarestaurant.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Liberty Public House
Located in the former East End Theater in Church Hill, Liberty Public House, cranks out quality American food and creative cocktails in a friendly, “everyone knows your name”-type atmosphere.
A big, approachable menu is highlighted by brunch served all day every day. Choose from eight Benedicts, four breakfast biscuit sandwiches and other well-executed favorites, such as shrimp and grits, a “giant breakfast burrito!” (Yes, that’s the menu name) or “wafflettes.”
In recovery mode? Try the hot mess, featuring buttered and griddled cornbread topped with sweet potato chili, cheddar cheese, two over-easy eggs, crème fraîche and green onions. The menu doesn’t end there.
Lunch and dinner feature comforting appetizers, sandwiches and entrees. We dig the blue crab croquettes with red pepper aioli, the “frickles” (fried pickles) in Old Bay batter and the RVA hot chicken sandwich, crisply fried and topped with garlic aioli and a generous quantity of house-made pickles, served on brioche.
The bar menu rotates regularly and features local liquors. On a recent visit, we enjoyed The Lady Belle, featuring Belle Isle Lemon Lavender Moonshine, coconut and fresh lemon, shaken and served topped with lemon petals, from a “Cocktails for River Weather”-themed menu. 418-A N. 25th St.
thelibertyrva.com.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN,TIMES-DISPATCH
Balkan Restaurant
Tucked into an unassuming strip mall on Patterson Avenue,
Balkan Restaurant blends Western and Eastern influences, allowing Richmond to try the melting pot that is Balkan cuisine. Not sure exactly where the food is coming from? Just ask your server, who likely will walk over to the giant map that’s painted on the wall and explain the origins of the delicious dishes you're sampling.
Start with the feta salad that’s a a refreshing blend of tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, onions, roasted red peppers, feta and house dressing. Then mosey over to the burek, a hand-stretched flaky puff pastry filled with cheese and spinach (meat is optional). For the main course, grab a friend and split the mixed grill platter, featuring grilled beef and chicken kebabs, cevapi (flavorful ground beef sausages), veal cutlets and grilled vegetables. For your side, don’t miss the Balkan potatoes, which are creamy and indulgent, like scalloped potatoes, but even more rich and luxurious.
Your meal is served with homemade bread, and don’t forget to add a wine flight. The staff will also help you select from a range of Bulgarian, Hungarian, Austrian, Macedonian, Serbian and Italian selections. 8905 Patterson Ave.
balkanrichmond.com.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
The Caboose Market & Cafe
What started as a beer, wine and specialty market in downtown Ashland expanded to the farm-to-table
Caboose Market & Cafe in 2015 with seasonal small plates, sandwiches and salads.
Order the stuffed peppadews with goat cheese and cream cheese, the smoked salmon dip made with Bombolini hot smoked salmon, and the fig pro quo sandwich featuring prosciutto di parma, fig spread and provolone dolce cheese served on sourdough. Choose from the rotating wine and beer menu, sit back, relax and enjoy in the cute cafe environment.
Or, drive out for a special event like Wednesday date night, when you can order an appetizer, two entrees, dessert and a bottle of wine for $50. You’ll also find beer dinners, monthly wine takeovers with special menus — South Africa was a recent feature — and pizza nights on first Fridays. 108 S. Railroad Ave., Ashland.
cabooseashland.com.
MARK GORMUS, TIMES-DISPATCH
Greek Cuisine
If you want to get a table for lunch at
Greek Cuisine in Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center, you better arrive before noon. The kitchen is complemented by just a few tables, and diners fill them fast for the home-cooked classic Greek specialties done right.
A classic go-to is the creamy, lemony avgolemono soup paired with a fresh Greek salad and a stack of pita for less than $10. Or, if you’re hungrier, go for hearty stuffed cabbage, pasticcio or moussaka, all made fresh.
Greek Cuisine also does a robust takeout business. You can order online, but it’s worth calling to learn about daily changing specials, such as lamb stew or Greek-style pork chops.
Save room for the galaktobouriko dessert featuring layers of phyllo, butter and creamy custard. 11214 Patterson Ave.
greekcuisine.smartonlineorder.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Hobnob
Head to North Side for
Hobnob’s cozy vibe and quality Southern continental cuisine. Options such as fluffy beer-battered fish and chips, fried green tomatoes with blackened shrimp, shredded lettuce and creole remoulade, and a Seven Hills Farm smash burger topped with pimento cheese are served in generous portions.
Brunch is a standout, offered on Saturdays and Sundays, with choices including biscuit doughnut holes, lemon-blueberry pancakes, and a Lowcountry scramble featuring shrimp, andouille sausage, garlic, scrambled eggs, bacon potato hash, Old Bay, sweet corn and tomato, served with a buttermilk biscuit.
To drink, try rotating cocktails that work for any time of day, such as the Party on the Seven Seas, featuring Virago Four-Port Rum, Earl Grey-vanilla simple syrup, lemon and sparkling wine. 6010 Hermitage Road.
hobnobrva.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Afghan Cuisine
Don't leave
Afghan Cuisine, located near Virginia Commonwealth University, without ordering the mantu. The delicate handmade dumplings, filled with spiced meat, sprinkled with lentils and drizzled with yogurt, are flavorful, plentiful and practically a work of art to look at, even when packaged for takeout.
This casual spot also features plenty of kebabs — the chicken is flavorful and juicy, served over earthy palow long-grain rice with classic white sauce and spicy green chakney on the side. Dip the homemade naan in the side salad of diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions with a zippy mint, lemon juice and olive oil dressing. Other menu options span lamb shank; sabzi kurma, a spinach stew cooked with beef meat, tomato, red and green peppers and served within naan bread; and gyros. 1335 W. Broad St.
afghancuisine5.godaddysites.com
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch