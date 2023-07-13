A 61-year-old man who police say brandished a handgun at officers executing a search warrant earlier this year died Wednesday, the Richmond Police Department said Thursday.

The man, Douglas Price, was shot on Jan. 9 by Richmond police officers attempting to serve a search warrant on his home. The search warrant was narcotics-related, RPD said in a news release Thursday.

The incident occurred at 3349 McGuire Drive in Richmond's South Side.

In January, Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards told the media that the shooting occurred after officers made repeated attempts to ask the residents to exit the house at 4:40 a.m.

Edwards said the announcement occurred “11 separate times” and that Price was a “known convicted felon.”

Price’s previous conviction was for a misdemeanor assault, for which he served six months of unsupervised probation, court records show. He also had speeding tickets and a marijuana possession charge. Several other charges against him were dropped by prosecutors.

Edwards said that after Price was shot, he was attended to by officers and reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. Court records indicate that Price was never formally charged in the wake of the search and shooting.

Edwards said Thursday that the department would be releasing what it is calling a “critical incident briefing video,” which is an edited and annotated version of police body-worn camera footage.

The department previously released a similar video after police shot and killed an armed man on Richmond’s North Side. In that incident, the video showed the suspect shooting at officers first.

“It is my continuing goal to provide to the community a clear and unbiased account of critical incidents involving the fatal use of force,” Edwards said.

