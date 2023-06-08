The suspect in the May homicide that took place in VCU Medical Center stairwell has been indicted.

Christopher Boisseau, 24, of Henrico, has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remains charged with maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

At approximately 12:04 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officers from the Richmond Police Department and the VCU Police Department received an emergency call about shots fired and an active threat inside the VCU Medical Center North Hospital, located at 1300 E. Marshall St.

VCU and Richmond police responded immediately to the scene.

Officers determined an altercation between two co-workers in a stairwell resulted in one of the individuals shooting the other. The victim, Ty’Quan White, 25, of Richmond, received treatment but succumbed to his injury.

There were no other injuries.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call RPD Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.