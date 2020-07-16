A monument was toppled Thursday morning in Petersburg but it wasn't brought down by protesters. Someone driving an SUV crashed into statue and then fled the scene, Petersburg police said.

Officers responded about 10:35 a.m. to the intersection of S. Sycamore and North Boulevard for a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they found an unoccupied SUV that had struck and toppled the Dough Boy World War I monument, police said.

The city has arranged for a crane to come to the scene to upright the monument. Police said the roadway in that area will be closed for the next several hours.

Anyone who was in the area about the time of the crash, or has information about the driver, can contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com. Tipsters can also call police at (804) 732-4222.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance: Burglary suspect sought by Henrico police

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email