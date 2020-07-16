A monument was toppled Thursday morning in Petersburg but it wasn't brought down by protesters. Someone driving an SUV crashed into statue and then fled the scene, Petersburg police said.
Officers responded about 10:35 a.m. to the intersection of S. Sycamore and North Boulevard for a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they found an unoccupied SUV that had struck and toppled the Dough Boy World War I monument, police said.
The city has arranged for a crane to come to the scene to upright the monument. Police said the roadway in that area will be closed for the next several hours.
Anyone who was in the area about the time of the crash, or has information about the driver, can contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com. Tipsters can also call police at (804) 732-4222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Too bad he wasn’t driving in the vicinity of the Lee monument.
SUV was stolen?
I am no detective but would not the license plates be a good place to start?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.