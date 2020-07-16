A monument was toppled Thursday morning in Petersburg, but it wasn’t brought down by protesters. Someone driving a Cadillac SUV crashed into the statue and then fled the scene, Petersburg police said.
Officers responded about 10:35 a.m. to the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard for a vehicle crash. They found an unoccupied SUV that had struck and toppled the Doughboy World War I monument, police said.
Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller said there was no evidence that the crash was intentional and the SUV had not been reported stolen.
The city arranged for a crane to come to the scene to upright the monument. Police said the roadway in that area would be closed for the next several hours.
The Doughboy monument was presented to the city by the Petersburg Post No. 2 of the American Legion and dedicated in 1928.
Anyone who was in the area about the time of the crash or has information about the driver can contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com. Tipsters can also call police at (804) 732-4222.
