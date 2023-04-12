The North Chesterfield man who allegedly kidnapped a New York state woman and shot at law enforcement officers last week has been charged, authorities announced Wednesday.

State police have served Michael C. Davis, 34, with one felony count of abduction. Davis was wounded in the gun battle along Interstate 95 and is currently in the custody of the Prince William County Adult Detention Center while still being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office.

On April 5, Tatiana N. David, 34, was abducted from her home on her birthday in Ithaca, N.Y., and was forced into a white SUV allegedly driven by Davis. New York state police said David and Davis had been in a relationship, and share a child.

Later than night, more than 300 miles from the site of the abduction, a Virginia trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County, authorities said. The vehicle had the wrong license plates displayed on it.

After the trooper activated his emergency lights, the Jeep pulled off onto the shoulder of the highway. The trooper approached the Jeep, and spoke to both the adult male driver and adult female passenger. It was not until the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the driver’s information that he learned that the driver was wanted by New York State Police for abducting the adult female passenger.

Within seconds of receiving that confirmation, the Jeep pulled away from the shoulder and fled south on I-95. A high speed chase ensued.

The Jeep struck a guardrail near the 152 mile marker, but continued speeding south on I-95 until the it ran off the side of the road and crashed into the woods near Exit 148 in Prince William County. As soon as the troopers approached the SUV, Davis, who remained in the driver’s seat, allegedly began shooting. State police returned fire.

Davis and David sustained injuries. Once Davis stopped shooting, the troopers were able to safely approach the Jeep. Troopers and assisting agency personnel pulled both Davis and David from the Jeep, and immediately began rendering medical aid to both.

David died at the scene. Her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

No state police were injured in the shooting. In accordance with policy, the troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Virginia state police is working with New York authorities in regards to the kidnapping investigation.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, officials said.