A Hopewell teenager found dead after he exchanged gunfire with Colonial Heights police in April died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the state medical examiner has ruled.
State authorities said Zyon Romeir Wyche, 19, killed himself after an April 9 encounter with police in which he fired multiple rounds at officers following a traffic stop. Police said Wyche fled after a Colonial Heights officer returned fire, and his body was found a short time later with the help of a police K-9 unit. A firearm was found near his body.
Although the state medical examiner has ruled on the cause and manner of Wyche’s death, the shooting remains under investigation by Virginia State Police, spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. State police initiated an investigation the day of the shooting at the request of Colonial Heights police.
In April, Colonial Heights police said officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Clearfield Circle for a report of a person entering vehicles.
Responding officers located an unoccupied vehicle. As officers canvassed the area, a person was spotted getting into a vehicle and attempting to leave the area, police said.
At that point, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Dunlop Farms Boulevard. The driver, the lone occupant, got out, displayed a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the officers, police said.
An officer returned fire, and the suspect fled toward Greenmeadow Court. His body was later found behind a residence in the 300 block of Greenmeadow Court.
At the time, police did not say whether they believed Wyche died after being struck by rounds from the officer or from a self-inflicted wound.
The officer who discharged his weapon was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.