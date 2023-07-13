A shooting at a Henrico apartment complex has left one teenager dead, according to police.

Henrico Police responded Wednesday around 8:14 p.m. to the 7700 block of Northbourne Court, where an adult male, identified as Teshawn Damon Archer, 18, of Henrico, was located with an apparent gunshot wound. Archer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are seeking anyone with video footage from the area around 8 p.m. to contact Henrico Police. The division is also reaching out to the Hispanic community for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Breeden at (804) 501-5243, or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

