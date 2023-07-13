A shooting at a Henrico apartment complex has left one teenager dead, according to police.
Henrico Police responded Tuesday evening to the 7700 block of Northbourne Court, where an 18-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Police are seeking anyone who may have seen or heard anything just after 8 p.m. The division is also reaching out to the Hispanic community for help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
From the Archives: The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
12-14-1948 (cutline): D.M.V. gets new look--A painter (left) is shown applying finishing touches to one of two state seals at the main entrance of the Division of Motor Vehicles building, in the 2200 block of West Broad St. The building, formerly a shoe factory and mail order house, was purchased last year by the State and converted to office use.
10-28-1966 (cutline): $1 million addition at DMV headquarters was finished recently.
01-28-1955 (cutline): The eyes have it--Good eyes are necessity for good driving, according to the Division of Motor Vehicles, so prospective drivers have to take an eye test, too. Examiner L.R. Hudson rates Nicky DesChamps' sight.
03-16-1959 (cutline): Division of Motor Vehicles staff ready for onslaught.
03-15-1962 (cutline): Several hundred motorists surged into the Division of Motor Vehicles office at 2220 West Broad St. yesterday morning when the doors opened at 8:30 for the sale of 1962 auto license plates. The new license tags--white numerals on a black background--also went on sale at 14 sub-agencies in the Richmond area.Inasmuch as the April 15 deadline for using 1961 plates is on a Sunday, the time limit for this use has been extended to midnight April 16, DMV officials said. The first-day rush at the DMV headquarters was "just about normal," officials there said. Throughout the day there was a steady flow of buyers. DMV officials said they will not know until today how many plates were sold yesterday.
04-15-1966 (cutline): Approximately 100 persons were on hand to purchase 1966 motor vehicle license tags at Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters when they opened here today.
01-15-1972 (cutline): Exterior view of the Division of Motor Vehicles building on West Broad Street.
08-09-1983 (cutline): Drivers get licenses at DMV office in Richmond.
08-21-1980 (cutline): DMV Employees--Field representatives Charles W. Hopper, Dot Adams, Mary Dorman and Agnes Watkins (from left) model the various red, white and blue Division of Motor Vehicles uniforms.
02-04-1971 (cutline): Tom Rutledge (left) operates one of two computers at the Division of Motor Vehicles as Charles Emswiler, data processing director, looks on. The D.M.V. has one of the largest computer set-ups in the state.
07-25-1970 (cutline): Mrs. Linda Neil Mangum, key punch operator, looks over the 1443 printer as it prints completed titles.
07-27-1970 (cutline): Computers are heart of new DMV record system. Mrs. Sandra Cramer at console of 360-50 model.
07-25-1970: Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles
07-25-1970 (cutline): Mrs. Clifton Carpenter is tape librarian at D.M.V. She readies disc for computer data files.
03-15-1969 (cutline): License plate buyers stand first in line. Arriving before midnight were W.H.Vaughan of Galax (left), Charles Clark of Woodbridge.
08-09-1978 (cutline): The new headquarters for the Division of Motor Vehicles has taken on a glassy look now that many of the windows have been installed in the building at the corner of West Broad Street and DMV Drive. The $13 million building is scheduled for completion in early 1979, a DMV spokesman said today.
09-06-1977 (cutline): Contractors for the seven-story Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters near the present DMV offices are driving toward their goal of having the building completed by October next year. The $13 million structure, being built by Basic Construction Co., will replace the present DMV headquarters at 2220 W. Broad, a building that was constructed in 1906 as a shoe factory. Erection of streel for the new headquarters began this month and should be finished by November, officials said.
10-18-1974 (cutline): Comissioner Vern L. Hill outlines some aspects of the new $16.5 million Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters on a model of the seven-story facility for DMV employees Judy Smith (center) and Diane Davis, prior to a ceremony today marking the dedication of the building site. Wayne A. Whitham, Virginia secretary of transportation and public safety, was main speaker at the dedication, substituting for Gov. Mills E. Godwin Jr., who still is suffering from a slight sinus infection. Construction on the 18-acre West Broad Street site will begin in July 1975 with completion scheduled in December 1977.
05-05-1975 (cutline): Mrs. Nora Nay attached transmitter to car. Device transmits test information to control panel.
09-18-1947 (cutline): Site chosen for state division of motor vehicles.
02-04-1965: First picture of some of 800 employees of D.M.V., most of whom had access to all traces of a man's records during the old system.
02-03-1972 (cutline): Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has driver license examining station in former restaurant.
03-16-1969: Line at D.M.V. is response to auto tags put on sale.
02-12-1953 (cutline): More than 1,000,000 license plate applications are places in destination slots for bulk mailing from D.M.V.
06-19-1961 (cutline): Mrs. Clara D. Stitzer photographs driving permit renewal notces. J.B Warfield, DMV Bureau Director, considers program successful.
