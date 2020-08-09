Crime scene police tape
TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond police were investigating two separate shootings and a stabbing that occurred before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two victims were shot in the 5800 block of Berrywood Drive off Hull Street Road in South Richmond, according to police.

Another person was shot at Front Street and Enslow Avenue in North Richmond.

And a person was stabbed in the 3000 block of Broad Rock Road in South Side.

An email from police did not give the specific times of the incidents or say whether the injuries were considered life-threatening. Efforts to reach police officials for more information on Sunday were unsuccessful.

The incidents are under investigation by Richmond Major Crimes detectives.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email