Local police have monitored a pattern of auto thefts that may have been inspired by car thieves who have gone viral on TikTok.

The wave of thefts was spurred by videos of individuals targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles by exploiting a manufacturing defect that allows cars to be easily hot-wired with a commonplace USB cord.

A spokesperson with the Henrico County Division of Police said that, between October and December last year, 16 Hyundai and Kia vehicles were stolen in Henrico using a similar method.

“It has slowed but yes [we were] faced with this trend,” said Lt. Matt Pecka of the Henrico police.

In Chesterfield County, police confirmed one possible attempted motor vehicle theft using a USB or similar device in August, but have not seen a repeat case.

“We have also recovered a few vehicles that were stolen out of other jurisdictions with indications of use of a USB device,” said Elizabeth Caroon, spokesperson with Chesterfield police.

“It looks like we’re not seeing these kinds of thefts as often as some of our neighboring jurisdictions are.”

It is unknown if the trend has been spotted in Richmond.

The Washington Post reported on similar thefts in parts of Northern Virginia like Fairfax County, where police have received 24 reports of stolen Hyundai vehicles and 13 reports of stolen Kia vehicles.

Similar thefts have been reported in St. Petersburg, Florida; Los Angeles and Chicago.

The trend has led to multiple lawsuits against the auto manufacturers, with plaintiffs alleging Hyundai and Kia sold unsafe vehicles that are easy to steal. Some owners have had insurance rates jump.

It is believed that the thieves pop off the steering wheel column before using the USB cable to start the car. Hyundai and Kia announced plans to address the security defect and remedy the vulnerability for vehicle owners.

The car thieves aim for 2010-2021 models of the cars that use an actual physical key and not a key fob.

Within a six-month span, the two auto manufacturers announced a software rollout to stem the spike of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge that authorities believe has led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities.

About 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are eligible for the software update, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Hyundai said the updates begin Tuesday for nearly four million vehicle models.

“We have prioritized the upgrade’s availability for owners and lessees of our highest selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves in order for dealers to service them first,” said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, in a statement.

Kia said in a company statement that it had already begun to update the software for some vehicles by “notifying eligible owners by mail when the software is available for their vehicles and instructing them to bring their vehicle to the nearest Kia dealership for the free upgrade.”

As authorities continue to monitor similar theft and behavior, motorists are encouraged to protect their vehicles by purchasing a club for their steering wheels and removing phone chargers from their vehicles.

Motorists can contact Hyundai at (800) 633-5151 and Kia at (800) 333-4542 for information on the software update.

