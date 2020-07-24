The driver of a tractor trailer died Thursday night after his vehicle crashed off Interstate 295 in Henrico.
Virginia State Police said a trooper responded at 10:14 p.m. to the crash on I-295 north at exit 53B, which connects with I-64 east in Short Pump.
Police said the tractor trailer, which was carrying a load of lunch meat, ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees, damaging the truck and spilling its load. The driver died at the scene.
Police are still investigating this crash.
