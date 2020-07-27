Virginia State Police said Monday that a tractor-trailer driver died last week in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico County.
State police responded to the crash about 10:15 p.m. Thursday. A 2013 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer, carrying a load of lunch meat, was taking Exit 53B when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, police said.
The driver, 64-year-old Thomas G. Howard of Judsonia, Ark., died at the scene. The truck was damaged, and the load was spilled.
The crash remained under investigation Monday.
