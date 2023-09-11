Portions of Staples Mill and Waller roads in Henrico County were shut down Monday morning and afternoon after an incident that left the roadway and several vehicles covered in paint.

Karina Bolster, a spokesperson for Henrico police, told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that officers responded to reports of a paint spill at about 10:44 a.m. Monday. She said a truck was hauling containers of water-soluble paint, which dumped onto the roadway and "covered ... several vehicles." No injuries were reported, Bolster said.

The driver of the truck has been charged with failure to secure a load. The trucking company — Grub Hill Transport, based in Amelia — did not immediately respond to multiple phone calls seeking comment.

Henrico police said the road would be closed for several hours as they investigated the incident and crews worked to clean up the spill.

