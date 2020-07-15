A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 3-year-old girl sustained non-life threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of P Street in the Church Hill North neighborhood.
Richmond police said officers were called to an apartment building at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday. There, they found a 15-year-old boy who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said detectives have information that the victim entered the apartment building after being shot outside. Although the case is still under investigation, detectives presume that the shooting occurred over a broad area outside the complex in which the victim was found.
Officers also found a second victim, a 3-year-old girl, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment building nearby. She was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening.
She was inside at the time of the shooting and did not appear to be a target of the assault, police said.
In a Wednesday press conference following five separate shootings on Tuesday night, deputy chief John O’Kleasky said that the night’s violence had left officers “concerned and disturbed.”
“When children are hurt, that just does not make sense to us,” O’Kleasky said.
With schools and organized sports shut down amid the ongoing pandemic, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith implored community members to “think outside the box” to keep their children engaged and safe.
The Major Crimes division's detectives are investigating this shooting.
More children dying in Richmond at the end of a gun barrel and republicans tell us we don’t need common sense gun control laws.
“Firearm deaths of US school-age children at 'epidemic' levels, study says”
“ Scientific studies have consistently found that places with more guns have more violent deaths, both homicides and suicides. Women and CHILDREN are more likely to die if there’s a gun in the house. The more guns in an area, the higher the local suicide rates. “Generally, if you live in a civilized society, more guns mean more death,” said David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center. “There is no evidence that having more guns reduces crime. None at all.” ”
We need less of these senseless killings, and more of this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Japc8M8RQw&feature=youtu.be
Say it here if you want to say it, Racist Peter. No one but other racists who already buy in go to watch your fake news Links for affirmation.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
WAIT!! How could this happen, the Democrats who run the Virginia House and Senate passed several gun control laws that they told us would STOP THE KILLING, and would greatly reduce or eliminate gun violence. Now, we have another child dead and one injured, and it is only 15 days since the Democrats laws passed, and they have already failed. Oh, yea, the thugs and criminals with these illegal guns are a highly valued Democrat constituency, and thus they get a pass from Democrats and our racist bigoted Democrat Governor, ralph Blackface.........The FACT, Democrats have lied to Virginians AGAIN, they are simply out to take guns from law abiding citizens, and let the thugs and criminals run free, get let out of jail early, and shoot and terrorize honest law abiding, taxpaying Virginians, plain and simple.
FAKE News Fred, Where did anybody ever say new laws would “STOP THE KlLING?”
Quote, please.
Or, stop lying.
Is the major crimes division going to be eliminated? Just wondering.
Still waiting on the gun nut to open fire on the protesters. You remember that claim dont you?
Good old preventative policing stopped that nonsense before it ever happened.
But nice try. Stick to obsessing over me. It’s a better look for you.
Usually once or twice a year a gun shoots a person. It is usually happens while hunting or climbing a tree or crossing a fence with a loaded firearm. All of the rest of the cases and individual is the one that shoots individuals, groups of individuals and property. to the quote of more guns reducing crime, I defer to the strict gun ownership laws in Chicago and NYC as proof that criminals will get guns whether they are legal or not. If you think making owning guns illegal will fix the problem, then why not make murder illegal and see how that works. The gun is not the root of the problem.
On other large first world democracies like England, people are hardly ever shot thanks to tough national common sense gun control laws.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Quite a huge difference proving gun control saves lives, right?
In other large first world democracies like England, people are hardly ever shot thanks to fewer folks who believe guns kill people, and fewer idiots that do the shooting.
Tell us Flaky ..... who makes up the majority of those 111,000 killed by guns, other than the 6 in 10 who commit suicide with a gun?
To save you some time, In Virginia last year Firearm homicide death rates, by men and by race, were as follows:
The Annual firearm homicide deaths among men per 100,000 per year, by race was ….. white men (1.76) and for black men (18.75) …. Now whose guns are you gonna take first, Flaky. Period.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/23/health/gun-deaths-in-men-by-state-study/index.html
Oh, there are minorities aplenty in England, Racist Peter. Don’t you ever watch BBC America?
So.... is your argument that English people are just better than Americans and we can’t be that good?
Or are you saying that African Americans should be treated differently under the law vis-a-vis the 2A?
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Well, their murder rate is up. Different methods, same result.
What is their current murder rate compared to the USA?
What common sense gun laws in England? You can't have a gun in England. Another thing England doesn't have.....2nd Amendment.
I tried that with him already Jeff ! He won’t admit that his “common sense” gun laws have no impact on violent crime.
Jeff just stoops to lies like all conservatives when the facts fail them.
“Yes you can own a handgun in the UK, it is possible to be granted authority to own and use a handgun on a section 1 firearms certificate, also without a certificate it is legal to own obsolete calibre handguns as long as there are no live rounds that fit the weapon in proximity to the weapon , there was a man in England who had been producing live rounds for obsolete calibre handguns it was a great pity that he had not been found out earlier and convicted .”
More children dying in Richmond at the end of a gun barrel and republicans tell us we don’t need common sense gun control laws.
“Firearm deaths of US school-age children at 'epidemic' levels, study says”
“ Scientific studies have consistently found that places with more guns have more violent deaths, both homicides and suicides. Women and CHILDREN are more likely to die if there’s a gun in the house. The more guns in an area, the higher the local suicide rates. “Generally, if you live in a civilized society, more guns mean more death,” said David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center. “There is no evidence that having more guns reduces crime. None at all.” ”
Drake, see above
Rickie Fisk, see above.
It’s cute how you obsess over me.
Drake, the Democrats told us their massive gun control laws would stop this shooting and violence.....They Lied, and the facts are right here in this article......Drake, as long as you and the rest of the Leftists coddle dangerous thugs and criminals, continue to let criminals have illegal guns with no prosecution, this will only get worse, and it will be the Democrats and the Leftists with the blood of children on their hands, the Republicans TOLD you this would happen, but you Drake, and the rest of the Democrats just don't care.
Fake News Fred, please show us a quote from any democratic lawmaker in VA that said the new gun control laws would “stop this shooting and violence”.
Or, stop lying.
If you disarmed everyone then we would have none of these murders and no suicides? How do you plan to do that? Armed police/military doing house by house search and seizure? Every house? Oh, wait, the police can't be armed because they will be social workers.
And here I thought that all of Richmond's ills would be solved by re-imagining the police and removing statues of Democrats. And here I was going to drive through Richmond and get pictures of the new Garden of Eden.
Not none.... just a vastly reduced number. See the AMAZINGLY BETTER outcomes in England.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
130 gun murders are still terrible. But 130 Seems MUCH MUCh better than 11,004.
You're not from the Hood, so don't speak for the Hood. We kill each other because we don't know how to treat each other. You're a traveler, so stay out of out business because you only make it worse, Captain Why Tee.
Tyler’s totally racist rant demonstrates why HIS guns should be controlled for sure.
Nope. More are dying on the abortionists table.
Nope. Zero children are dying on the operating table bales of women’s healthcare providers. The law is very clear on this.
Unless you want to find the instances of somebody breaking the law. Those are usually filed under criminal prosecutions.
Welcome to the discussion.
