Deputy police chief following teen's death: 'When children are hurt, that just does not make sense to us'

Flanked by Deputy Chiefs John O’Kleasky (right) and Sydney Collier (left) Richmond police chief Gerald Smith (center) talks at 4th precinct headquarters about overnight gun violence in which a 3 and a 6 year-old were struck by bullets in Richmond, Va. on July 15, 2020.

 DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 3-year-old girl sustained non-life threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of P Street in the Church Hill North neighborhood.

Richmond police said officers were called to an apartment building at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday. There, they found a 15-year-old boy who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives have information that the victim entered the apartment building after being shot outside. Although the case is still under investigation, detectives presume that the shooting occurred over a broad area outside the complex in which the victim was found.

Officers also found a second victim, a 3-year-old girl, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment building nearby. She was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening.

She was inside at the time of the shooting and did not appear to be a target of the assault, police said.

In a Wednesday press conference following five separate shootings on Tuesday night, deputy chief John O’Kleasky said that the night’s violence had left officers “concerned and disturbed.”

“When children are hurt, that just does not make sense to us,” O’Kleasky said.

With schools and organized sports shut down amid the ongoing pandemic, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith implored community members to “think outside the box” to keep their children engaged and safe.

The Major Crimes division's detectives are investigating this shooting.

