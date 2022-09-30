Update: Huguenot student wounded in shooting was walking to bus stop

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A Huguenot High School student was shot at a bus stop Friday morning on McDowell Road near Chippenham Parkway.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you news of a shooting that took place this morning at a bus stop,” Huguenot High Principal Robert Gilstrap wrote in a letter to families on Friday.

“A Huguenot HS student, who was waiting at the bus stop, was shot by someone in a passing car. Other RPS students at the bus stop witnessed the incident,” Gilstrap wrote.

Gilstrap said the student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed tweeted Gilstrap’s letter shortly before noon Friday, adding “what we know in this hour is the student is stable.”

Richmond police are on the scene and an investigation is ongoing, Gilstrap said.

Richmond police spokesman James Mercante said officers were called to the 900 block of McDowell Road at about 8:19 a.m. He said the victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mercante said he was walking towards the bus stop when the shooting happened.

The RPS Crisis Support Team is at Huguenot High for students and staff, Gilstrap wrote.

“News of senseless gun violence can have a powerful effect on students,” Gilstrap wrote. ‘“We also encourage you to listen to your child and to discuss with them any feelings or reaction they may have to this event.”

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young, whose 4th District includes Huguenot High, said roughly a dozen students were waiting for the school bus when the student was shot.

“I am appalled by this increasing vile violence as I am by the inept response by political leaders in this town some of whom advocated for defunding the police and championed a catch and release public safety approach,” Young said.

“Our students are because of it sustaining unspeakable harm,” he added.