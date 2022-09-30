Update: Huguenot student wounded in shooting was walking to bus stop

Richmond police are on the scene and an investigation is ongoing, Gilstrap said.
Richmond police spokesman James Mercante said officers were called to the 900 block of McDowell Road at about 8:19 a.m. He said the victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mercante said he was walking towards the bus stop when the shooting happened.
The RPS Crisis Support Team is at Huguenot High for students and staff, Gilstrap wrote.
“News of senseless gun violence can have a powerful effect on students,” Gilstrap wrote. ‘“We also encourage you to listen to your child and to discuss with them any feelings or reaction they may have to this event.”
Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young, whose 4th District includes Huguenot High, said roughly a dozen students were waiting for the school bus when the student was shot.
“I am appalled by this increasing vile violence as I am by the inept response by political leaders in this town some of whom advocated for defunding the police and championed a catch and release public safety approach,” Young said.
“Our students are because of it sustaining unspeakable harm,” he added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective O. Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
