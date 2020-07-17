Chesterfield County police have released a composite sketch of man they said may be involved, or have knowledge of, a fight outside a nightclub that resulted in a man's death.
The victim, whose name is being withheld until notification of relatives, died Thursday of his injuries. All of his family members live outside of the U.S., police said.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries during a fight Friday, July 10, outside Club Universal in the 7200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, police said. Police responded July 11 to a local hospital after learning that two men had arrived with injuries sustained during a fight at the club.
The second victim, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, told police that he and the other man with critical injuries were assaulted by an unknown suspects or suspects.
The two victims were friends who reside in Newport News but were staying in Chesterfield while working in Richmond, said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner.
"We're still trying to [piece together] what happened," Conner said. "But it looks like there was some sort of altercation inside the club, some individuals left, and another altercation occurred outside as well. And it looks like it might have been two different types of altercations and some time had passed - and that's when the fight happened where the two victims got assaulted."
Investigators don't believe any weapons were involved. "It was simply a fist fight," Conner said.
Conner said the two victims initially went home after being injured in the fight but then went to the hospital several hours later.
Investigators are waiting on autopsy results from the state medical examiner's office on the deceased man's cause and manner of death.
Based on information from witnesses, police created a composite sketch of a man who may have been involved in or have information about the incident outside the club.
Conner said investigators have been "trying to play catch up" because police were not initially notified about the fight when it occurred.
"One of the big issues is the language barrier," he added. "We do have some Spanish-speaking detectives, which has been great. But there are some dialect barriers that we've been trying to overcome."
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the unknown man can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the p3 app.
Foreigners being from a different culture do not always show the same respect to our cultural laws They may act and do things very offensive to people of our culture like disrespecting women! Who knows who is to blame! It is very possible the victims were the perps and brought the fight on themselves! No that anyone should have been killed nor was that intended purposely. Probably just a attitude adjustment intended! That is what the police force is there to find out. The is an old adage "When in Rome, do as the Romans do"!
