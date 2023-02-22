The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim involved in a shooting Monday night.
Marcus Craddock, 41, of Richmond, was fatally shot inside a residence in the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue.
At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of shooting, where they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.
Craddock was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Young at 804-646-3926 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 804-780-1000.
What you missed this week in notable Richmond crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Richmond police have arrested a suspect in connection with a potentially deadly stabbing on West Cary Street. Officials said the incident was captured by the surveillance camera of nearby business.
Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday that killed a Henrico County man outside the Tropicabana nightclub on U.S. 1 in Chesterfield County.
Following a three-day trial and no verdict after 11 hours of jury deliberation, it appeared to both the prosecution and defense that the murde…
Richmond police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Monday evening inside a Northside apartment unit.
A Chesterfield County judge who was asked to appoint a special prosecutor to further investigate a controversial sexual solicitation case invo…
Nearly $200,000 was stolen from bank customers in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding jurisdictions.
A citizen of the United Kingdom was sentenced Monday to 4 years behind bars for defrauding Virginia Commonwealth University out of $470,000 in an international cyber scheme. The defendant tricked VCU by posing as an employee of a Richmond construction company that was doing business with university.
Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to build a new FBI headquarters in their state, while Maryland officials try to persuade the fe…
Richmond police are asking for the public's help identifying a person they say tried to rob a business.
A Chester man was stopped Thursday with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport, the Transportation Security Admini…
The co-owner of the two dogs reported stolen at a Virginia park and found dead a week later was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
A former Stafford County resident was charged in connection with the death of his 3-month-old son in Manassas 38 years ago.
A Powhatan County man who was arrested last year and accused by authorities of having child pornography faces 18 new charges.
Richmond police executed a search warrant Thursday while investigating a business called Happy Trees Agricultural Supply located at 1020 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Happy Trees co-founder Josiah Ickes, 37, of Mechanicsville was arrested soon after and charged in connection with several drug charges.
Em Holter (804) 649-6178
@EmHolterNews on Twitter