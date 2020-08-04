A Centerville man was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County.
Just after 6 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the 89 mile marker on southbound Interstate 95, near the exit for Lewistown Road. Police said a 2013 Subaru Impreza ran off the left side of the road and struck a highway sign post in the median.
The driver, 55-year-old Robert M. Hull Jr., died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
