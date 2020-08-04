Police lights day

A Centerville man was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County.

Just after 6 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the 89 mile marker on southbound Interstate 95, near the exit for Lewistown Road. Police said a 2013 Subaru Impreza ran off the left side of the road and struck a highway sign post in the median.

The driver, 55-year-old Robert M. Hull Jr., died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email