Richmond detectives have identified the victim of a shooting last week in the Fairfield Court neighborhood.

On Thursday around 7:22 a.m., Richmond Police responded to the 2100 block of Newbourne Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located an adult male, later identified as JeMario Robinson, 44, of Richmond, at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Robinson was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Richmond Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

29 photos from the Times-Dispatch archives