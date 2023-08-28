Richmond police detectives have identified the victim in Sunday's homicide on West Baker Street as Temetrius Coker, 27, of Richmond.

At around 4:57 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Baker Street for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult male, Coker, down and unresponsive on the road. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Weaver at (804) 646-6030 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

