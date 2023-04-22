Richmond police have identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on R Street as Curtis Kitchen, 53, of Richmond.

At around 12:13 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block of R Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, down and unresponsive on the roadway. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say the shooting may have occurred closer to midnight.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

