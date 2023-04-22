Richmond police have identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on R Street as Curtis Kitchen, 53, of Richmond.
At around 12:13 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block of R Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, down and unresponsive on the roadway. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Police say the shooting may have occurred closer to midnight.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
PHOTOS: 2023 Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k
Robinson Snider of Wrightsville Beach, N.C., won the men’s race in 30:21. He finished just 10 seconds ahead of Stuart Terrill.
Brendan Pevarski attempts to take flight during the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. More than 20,000 runners participated, and the event raised more than $144,500 for the VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Midlothian’s Keira D’Amato, a former women’s marathon record holder, sailed to victory in the women’s race in a time of 32.47.
Thousands of runners participate in the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Keira D'Amato crosses the finish line to take first place for the women during the Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k.
Brandon McPherson, left, and Ashley McPherson compete in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Esayiyas Mulat competes in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, which drew more than 20,000 participants this year, is a long-established spring tradition.
Brendan Pevarski competes in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Craijetta Lewis cheers while participating in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Anthony Clary gestures as he runs through confetti during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Four-year-old Finn relaxes on the sidewalk as runners go past during the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Maggie Houchens, with father Nicholas Houchens, watches runners go by during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Kelly Boppe and Kobe cheer on runners during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
David Brennan, 6, gives a runner a high-five during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Julie Hunt dances with the Jammin Grannies during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Cole Bryan yells while he competes in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
The Vagabond Dandies, a band comprised of VCU Health doctors, plays for runners during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Alexa Zafaeana cheers runners on during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Participants in the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k run down Broad Street on Saturday.
Robinson Snider crosses the finish line to take first place for the men during the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.
Runners kick off the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Broad Street on Saturday.
