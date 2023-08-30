Police on Tuesday released the name of the man who was fatally shot on a South Richmond roadway.

Police investigating a collision were approached at 5:24 p.m. and told about a shooting, police said.

Isaiah Johnson, 21, of Hopewell, had been shot in the 4300 block of Richmond Highway and taken to a hospital, where he died.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.