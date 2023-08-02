Amy Murray hid under a restaurant table at Virginia Commonwealth University's student commons. A VCU police officer, Murray had a special responsibility Wednesday — to play the part of a victim in a mass shooting.

Murray wore red paint on her forehead resembling a laceration. She screamed, as instructed, until she was taken to safety.

She was one of 200 participants in an active-shooter training held by VCU police, in which officers carried replica guns as they scoured the commons for a shooter, and volunteers with fake blood on their clothes played dead.

The purpose was for first responders to determine their strengths and weaknesses, said John Venuti, chief of VCU police. The training came after several active-shooter situations on or near Virginia college campuses in the past year, including the University of Virginia, Bridgewater College and the Huguenot High School graduation near the heart of VCU's campus.

Wednesday's event was "as close to a real-life emergency that we can recreate," Venuti said.

U.S. had 50 active shooting incidents last year

Training is just one of several ways colleges have responded to the increase in active shooters. According to the FBI, 50 active shooter incidents happened in the United States in 2022, a rise from 30 in 2018.

Students at the UVa are now required to take active attacker training online every two years, the school's student newspaper reported. Three football players were shot and killed on the UVa campus last year, and two others were injured. Authorities charged Christopher Darnell Jones, a former Petersburg resident, with the killings. Jones is awaiting trial.

UVa and VCU instruct their students to follow a national model called "run, hide, fight," in which people involved in shooting incidents are directed to run if able, to hide if necessary, and as a last resort, to fight the attacker.

"When I talk to students, I tell them, unfortunately, this is today, here and now for you as a student," Venuti said. "When I was a student, it wasn't like this."

Universities have developed alert systems to quickly notify the community of an emergency. UVa authorities issued 36 text messages through Rave Mobile Alerts during its 12-hour lockdown in November, notifying students of a report of shots fired, a description of the suspect and reminders to stay put.

VCU uses its alert system frequently. On Tuesday, it alerted students and staff that it was conducting a police exercise on campus and to avoid the area.

State law also mandates that colleges operate threat assessment teams in hopes of identifying troubled students and staff before they become violent.

When a shooting does occur, a fast, effective police response is the most effective strategy, Venuti said. A Huguenot High student, Shawn Jackson, and his step-father, Renzo Smith, were killed in a shooting at the school's graduation at Altria Theater in June. A Richmond man, Amari Pollard, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police quickly responded and apprehended the people involved, Venuti said. But the chief declined to say what the shooting revealed about VCU police's ability to handle such events.

'This is a drill'

Wednesday was VCU police's first large-scale active shooter training since the pandemic started, though it has conducted other simulations at a smaller level. Officials called it "Operation Guardian Ram," and numerous organizations participated, including Richmond police, Capitol police and the Richmond Ambulance Authority.

At 10:15 a.m., the sound of gunshots ran out somewhere near the VCU student commons. Officers carrying their training guns, both handguns and long-barreled firearms, quickly descended on the building.

A group of firefighters headed toward the commons, but the area wasn't safe yet. They had mistakenly entered a "hot zone," and the exercise's planner instructed them to lie down as if they had been shot.

On the radios, police officers reported their activity to the communications hubs, bookending each message with a reminder that their words were part of a simulation.

"This is a drill," someone on the radio said. "What part of the building have we not checked yet? This is a drill."

Minutes later, someone spoke the words "shooter down in theater" across the transmission.

