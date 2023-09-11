A month after 21-year-old inmate Naseem Roulack escaped custody at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County in August, officials are declining to say where they are searching for the fugitive and whether they have made any progress in tracking him down.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections said that the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service are involved in the manhunt for Roulack, but declined to comment on where the search was focused.

A representative for VSP confirmed that the agency was involved, but said police could not “specify search parameters, so as not to tip off Roulack on where we are currently concentrating efforts to locate him.” The Richmond office of the U.S. Marshals Service also confirmed their involvement in the case, but would not provide further comment and referred all questions to VADOC.

It remains unclear whether officials believe Roulack, who has a violent criminal history, is still in the Richmond area, or even still in Virginia. He is currently at the top of VADOC's Most Wanted list.

Roulack’s disappearance has left some Virginia residents anxious and concerned.

One man, who lives about a half mile from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital and spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Roulack attempted to break into his house on the morning he fled VADOC custody. The man said he saw Roulack outside his window, and then heard the escaped inmate try to open his storm door and the backdoor into his kitchen.

Roulack ended up in his garage, the man said.

“I opened the back door and yelled ‘get out of my garage,’” he said, adding that Roulack put his hands up and left immediately after. He said police responded by telling him to stay out of his backyard and informing him that police dogs would search the property.

The man described the encounter as “alarming,” and said he had not received any warning regarding Roulack’s escape.

“I think he’s long gone,” he said.

In a 911 call obtained by the Times-Dispatch, another person told Henrico dispatchers that she thought Roulack had gone across her front yard. The caller, who lives less than a half mile from the hospital, said she found plastic “ZipTie”-like handcuffs on her lawn the morning of Roulack’s escape.

The woman confirmed to the Times-Dispatch that police had come by her house to collect the restraints.

Roulack was serving his first year of a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and felony hit and run, according to Virginia court records. He was transferred from Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt to Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital sometime on or around Aug. 12 to receive medical treatment, VADOC officials said.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 12, Roulack walked out of the hospital. He was last seen on Franklin Street in the Near West End later that same day, according to authorities.

VADOC officials did not disclose the reason for Roulack’s hospitalization. But Laura French of CBS6 Richmond previously reported that Roulack may have feigned symptoms of a drug overdose to be taken to the hospital, where escaping likely would have been easier. French also reported that sources close to the investigation said the correctional officers responsible for monitoring Roulack fell asleep on the job after working for more than 24 hours.

VADOC did not confirm claims that Roulack faked a drug overdose, and denied allegations that correctional officers had worked for more than 24 hours. In a statement to the Times-Dispatch, spokesperson Carla Miles said “the VADOC will not comment as this situation is still under investigation … (and) does not comment on employee matters.”

