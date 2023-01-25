 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch as Richmond's acting police chief gives a briefing on end-of-year crime stats

During a Wednesday briefing, Acting Chief of Police Rick Edwards addressed Richmond's crime stats for 2022 and shared the department's safety plan moving forward. 

A recording of the news conference appears above. 

