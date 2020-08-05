update on COVID-19

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks during a press conference about the shooting of a 2-year-old girl and the city's response to COVID-19 at City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

A 2-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning in Whitcomb Court in Richmond's East End, marking the latest wounding of a young child in a recent wave of shootings in the city.

At about 2:11 a.m., Richmond police were called to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a child inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Although police noted that it's still early in the investigation, they said that Major Crimes detectives have determined the child was outside with a family member when the shooting occurred and she was carried inside as police were called. Police do not believe she was the intended target.

The child's godmother said she was still in critical condition Wednesday morning, but that it looked like she'd pull through.

"Statistically speaking, crime is virtually down in all categories across the city, but that is of no comfort to a parent whose 2-year-old has been shot," said Mayor Levar Stoney on Wednesday at a press conference, where he addressed the shooting and the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I like to see that crime is down across the city, but no one wants to hear about crime statistics when their child has been pierced by a bullet,"

"So, I must reiterate that enough is enough … in cities like ours, gun violence is an epidemic and a public health threat to the peace and safety of communities throughout the city of Richmond, also throughout this country, as well," Stoney continued. "Every life is precious, and our children are our most precious assets. We’ve had too many tragedies involving a child over the course of the last decade. The last few decades. A number of stories, and a number of names.”

In one eight-hour period last month, Richmond police reported that six people were shot in five separate incidents that left a 15-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman dead. Among the wounded were 3-year-old and 6-year-old girls, neither of whom was an intended target.

Four teenagers, including the 15-year-old killed last month, and a 3-year-old have been killed in gunfire this year.

Charles Morgan, 64, lives near the scene of Wednesday's shooting in Whitcomb Court. The gunshots – at least 10, he estimates – woke him early Wednesday morning. At first, he thought it was merely fireworks. Then came the flood of blue and red lights.

A retired custodian, Morgan has lived in the public housing community for 17 years.

Conflicts that once would have been settled with fists, at worst, now devolved to shooting, he said.

"It doesn’t make sense," he said.

Although he said he didn’t know who was responsible, it is seldom that the people who caused problems in Whitcomb Court are residents of the community, he added.

Other neighbors in the area said they had learned of the shooting from social media or the news. Most who were willing to speak were unwilling to give their names.

Gunshots are frequent in the neighborhood, several people said, adding that they didn't pay them much mind that late at night. One woman, who has six children of her own said they're not allowed on the first floor of their apartment beyond a certain hour, for fear that bullets from the street would find their way inside.

"Something's always going on," said the woman, who picked up lunch from a bus that Richmond Public Schools sends to public housing complexes daily. "These kids been home too long."

She said with COVID-19 closing schools and cancelling most activities, children in the neighborhood are left with little to do, and out-of-work adults are just as restless.

Another woman sat on her stoop, a few buildings from where the child was shot. Behind her, a hole in her screen door frames the bullet, lodged in the door, that was fired at her a while back. The woman said indiscriminate shooting has become common, and the perpetrators rarely consider the safety of bystanders - women and children included - caught in the crossfire.

"This is my peace of mind," the woman said. But she only sits there in the morning. The later it gets, the less safe she feels. "When the sun hits the porch, I go inside. There no reason for me to out."

The longtime resident of Whitcomb said the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Richmond police should do more to curb crime and provide opportunities to residents, especially children.

"We need help," she pleaded. "We need protection."

Mayor Stoney said strides have been made to stem the proliferation of guns in the state and city, citing legislation like a one-handgun-per-month limit at the state level and the ban on carrying guns in public buildings and parks, which Stoney enacted after 9-year-old Markiya Dickson was killed by stray gunfire while playing in Carter Jones Park last year.

"Particularly in a time where our kids have to be at home, right now. They have to be at home. And if home, being at home, isn’t a sanctuary, then all of us are unsafe," he said.

Investigators are looking for a four-door, dark-colored Nissan, possibly a Maxima, that was seen leaving the area after Wednesday's shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 smartphone app.

Staff writer Johanna Alonso contributed to this report.

