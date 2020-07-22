Richmond organizers and activists from several organizations came together Wednesday in an effort to unify and amplify their calls for dropping the charges faced by any protestor arrested during the recent civil unrest.
Among the speakers were Michaela Hatton, a recent graduate from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Social Work, and Omari Al-Qadaffi, a well-known housing rights organizer — two of the nearly 300 people arrested for their roles in separate protests. It is still unclear exactly how many people have been charged during the uprisings that began May 29.
"Today we are specifically calling for the support of those on the front lines and those who have been now labeled as criminals or terrorists or militants for fighting in defense for Black lives," Hatton said. "There is nothing criminal about protesting for the human rights of the most marginalized and oppressed communities in this country."
Hatton, 22, was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot during a June 14 demonstration outside the Richmond Police Department's headquarters that descended into violence. She faces up to 15 years in prison.
Police said the crowd was "intent on provocation and creating mayhem by throwing rocks and other objects at the officers." Witnesses said it was police who first antagonized the protesters by deploying chemical irritants.
"Protestors have now been labeled as criminals, face serious charges and are being harassed and doxed from their jobs," Hatton said Wednesday. "But the officers sworn to protect and serve our community have no label."
Al-Qadaffi, who works with Legal Aid Justice Center on housing issues, appeared in General District Court four hours before Wednesday's press conference outside the John Marshall Courts Building. He was charged with trespassing, obstruction and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer during a July 1 protest of the resumption of evictions in the city that ended with his arrest, a woman's arrest, pepper spray, and a smashed window at the courts building.
The window, now boarded up, was the backdrop of Wednesday's press conference, during which more than 15 sheriff's deputies lined a shaded overhang and looked on, forcing the organizers into the over-90-degree heat.
Al-Qadaffi spoke briefly, citing his ongoing case and thanking all the support he and other organizers have received.
"It is a constant reminder that the people of this city do care about our cause and want to see change as much as I do," he said.
Joseph Rogers, with Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality, called on Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin, whose office is just inside the courts building, to drop all the charges against the protestors, noting that she has not charged Richmond police officers for some of their actions against protesters.
"We are calling on Colette McEachin, the Commonwealth's Attorney, to drop all the charges of the protestors, who have put their bodies on the line, as quickly as she has dropped the charges against the people who brutalized them," Rogers said.
Earlier this week, McEachin released two reports clearing city police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in several complaints related to the recent civil unrest, including one in which a marked SUV was driven through protesters blocking its way. Several investigations are still pending, she said.
Several of the allegations her office investigated were examples of online harassment, which some activists said they've experienced as well.
Breanne Armbrust, who has been active on Twitter during demonstrations telling protesters where police are located, said: "Since June, I have been subject to extremely personal attacks and surveillance. It's why my hands are shaking."
"This includes doxing, the sharing of my personal information online, attacks on my employment, attacks on my family," she said, adding that she's not a leader of any organization. "The amount of personal attention being paid to me is disturbing."
McEachin investigated an allegation that a tattoo on an officer’s arm was “the emblem of an unknown white nationalist or white supremacist organization,” her report said. “In fact, the tattoo is the logo of Northern Red, a company that had provided firearms training to the officer.”
Another instance involved a photo, taken years before the officer joined the department, in which the officer appears to have darkened their skin. The report found that rather than painted brown or black, the officer’s skin was reddened as if sunburned for a beach-themed college party.
But the activists said no amount of threats or intimidation would keep them from fighting was they believe to be right.
