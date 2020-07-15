As Jamesha Wake was lying in a hospital bed yelling for pain medication, her left thigh throbbing from a gunshot wound, she could hear the screams of another shooting victim.

“We were both in there screaming together,” Wake, 23, said in an interview on her front porch Wednesday afternoon.

On crutches and wincing in pain, she knew it could have been worse. Of the five other people shot in Richmond overnight, two didn’t make it.

One was a mother of seven children, including a set of 5-year-old triplets, who was sitting on her front porch when someone opened fire in a drive-by shooting in North Side.

The other was a 15-year-old who was remembered Wednesday for his smile and his quick wit. A 3-year-old girl also was shot in that incident, a drive-by that unfolded at the George Mason Apartments at North 31st and P streets.

All told, six people were shot in four or five separate incidents. A 6-year-old girl was among the surviving victims. Richmond police said Wednesday that as far as they knew, none of the incidents was related but they hadn’t ruled out the possibility.

The authorities did not name the dead on Wednesday, but family members of the North Side victim identified her as Shaquita Mitchell, 31.

Mitchell had been sitting outside of her home on Lamb Avenue with her uncle, Donnell Taylor. He had stepped inside the house briefly before the shooting, about 6:20 p.m. He heard the gunshots and saw Mitchell after she came in the house, bleeding and begging for help.

“She said, ‘Uncle, call the ambulance. Hurry up,’ ” he recalled Wednesday.

She was losing consciousness. Rescue workers tended to her at home before taking her to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m.

Family members said they found about 10 bullets inside the house.

Hours later, at 10:53 p.m., Wake was shot after she stepped outside to take the dog out in the 2100 block of North 29th Street in the Creighton Court public housing community.

“I heard at least three gunshots and I looked down and I was shot,” she said. “I think it was basically somebody else trying to shoot at everybody else and I got caught up in the crossfire. It went through the front of my leg and came out the back.”

While she was at VCU Medical Center lying in a bed, she said she heard over a loudspeaker that another victim was being brought in with a gunshot wound to his back. His pain sounded so bad from his screams that Wake expected hospital staff would work on him before her.

One of the city’s gunshot victims had walked into Richmond Community Hospital, also in the East End, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot to his back. No crime scene was found and the police said the man was uncooperative. He could have been the victim Wake heard screaming at VCU, if he was transported from Community to VCU’s trauma center. Police and officials at both hospitals declined to discuss whether that’s what happened.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the police were summoned to a building at George Mason Apartments, where they found the 15-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found the second victim, a 3-year-old girl, wounded in an apartment building nearby. She was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening. She was inside at the time of the shooting and did not appear to be a target of the assault, police said.

Brittany Garrett, who identified herself as the stepmother of the 15-year-old victim, said she will always remember “his smile and the way he sucked his thumb.”

“He was a funny dude,” Garrett said. “Always joking and laughing.”

Zakia Burse, who has lived in the apartment complex for eight years, said she had watched the 15-year-old grow up. She heard the gunfire Tuesday night, but initially didn’t “think it was anything serious” because she often hears gunshots.

Burse, 20, added that the teen had been respectful and smart. “Just a very overall sweet person,” she said.

At a news conference on Wednesday about the several shootings, Richmond Deputy Chief John O’Kleasky said that the night’s violence had left officers “concerned and disturbed.”

“When children are hurt, that just does not make sense to us,” O’Kleasky said.

With schools and organized sports shut down amid the ongoing pandemic, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith implored community members to “think outside the box” to keep their children engaged and safe.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

City officials held a moment of silence for the shooting victims at a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

“Since I came to Richmond, I have now lost count of the number of students we’ve lost to gun violence, and certainly the number who have been affected by gun violence,” said schools Superintendent Jason Kamras. “As you heard, we also had a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old who were shot. We also lost a mother of seven ... last night, as well.”

Shaquita Mitchell’s seven children ranged in age from her three 5-year-old girls up to age 13, said her mother, Denean Mitchell.

“My daughter, she was kindhearted,” said Mitchell, standing outside the family home with a large group of relatives Wednesday afternoon.

The family’s grief was interrupted by people in a passing car Mitchell’s aunt overhead saying “That’s them right there.”

Overwhelmed, one of the men took off on a motorcycle in the direction of the car. Others tried to talk him out of it. Many family members hustled back into the home, fearing the worst.

One of Shaquita Mitchell’s sons, though, stayed put on the porch. He told the others that he didn’t care what happened to him.

