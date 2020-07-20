Susan A. Bain

The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal car accident on July 10 as Acacia L. Gross.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the 1200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. RPD has charged Susan A. Bain with aggravated manslaughter in the case.

An initial investigation indicates that five vehicles were stopped at a traffic light at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street when Bain, the driver of a sixth vehicle, was headed north on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and hit the back of Gross’ vehicle, the police said.

The impact sent Gross’ vehicle airborne, and it landed in a nearby parking lot. Bain’s vehicle also caused a chain reaction crash with the other vehicles, the authorities said.

Four people were transported to local hospitals for injuries. Gross died of her injuries on July 12.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about it is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

