Police lights day

A woman died after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday night in the Brookland Park neighborhood.

Richmond police said officers were called to the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue at 6:26 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to her injury. 

In a news release Wednesday, police said detectives have information about a white sedan that traveled in the wrong direction on Lamb Avenue at the time of the shooting. Police said an occupant of the vehicle allegedly fired shots towards a residence where the victim was seated on the porch.

asullivan@timesdispatch.com

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email