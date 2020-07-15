A woman died after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday night in the Brookland Park neighborhood.
Richmond police said officers were called to the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue at 6:26 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to her injury.
In a news release Wednesday, police said detectives have information about a white sedan that traveled in the wrong direction on Lamb Avenue at the time of the shooting. Police said an occupant of the vehicle allegedly fired shots towards a residence where the victim was seated on the porch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No police involved until after the shooting took place ... no news there. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.