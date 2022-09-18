Crowd turns out to march for the latest child killed in Richmond, who was shot while walking to store

Chanting “Stop the killing. Save our children,” more than 75 people turned out Sunday afternoon to march against the latest child killed by gunfire in Richmond — a ninth-grade Armstrong High School student who wrote her own songs and loved drawing.

Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, 15, was walking to the store from her grandmother’s home on Sept. 12 when she was felled by a stray bullet on the outskirts of Gilpin Court. Police found her lying unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 900 block of North First Street, a victim of a suspected drive-by shooting.

Carrying placards and chanting in unison as they took to the streets, the crowd walked from Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church — not far from where Humphrey was killed — to the steps of the John Marshall Courts Building on Ninth Street, where a rally was held in the girl’s honor.

The marchers were joined by Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith; state Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; Third District Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert; and Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO Steven Nesmith.

“My baby had only been 15 for two weeks,” said Karen Cheatham, the girl’s grandmother and guardian, as she stood in the church parking lot before the march. “She was walking to the store. She was out of my hands for two hours. She was supposed to return back to me at 9 o’clock to get ready for school. And it’s just ridiculous.”

“Hold on to your babies and hold on to them tight,” Cheatham said, “because tomorrow is not promised to none of us.”

Cheatham was raising Humphrey after the girl’s mother died of cancer several years ago.

As he walked with the girl’s family during the march, Chief Smith said he got to know more about the young girl, whom he told the crowd was “innocently gunned down.”

“If you speak to the family, you come to find out this young lady was a singer, with a voice of an angel,” the chief said. “She wrote her own songs, she was an artist, and could draw.”

Smith said he was doing his part as police chief to find out who was responsible for the killing.

“I will tell you, I’m going to go right back to work on it,” he said. “We are making progress on the case. And I will tell you right now, in front of all these people, we will find out who did this and we will bring them to justice.”

Perhaps in recognition of Humphrey’s love of music, former “American Idol” contestant Shayy Win — who wowed the judges during the reality singing competition in 2019 — belted out a rendition of the inspirational song “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

The former Thomas Dale High School graduate — who is vision-impaired — made it to the Top 40 contestants on “Idol” but was eventually eliminated.

Of all of Sunday’s speakers, McQuinn perhaps had the most poignant message, and she didn’t mince words about what has to be done.

“Gun violence has been an albatross around our necks in the Black community for years,” McQuinn told onlookers. “How many of us have been here before. Raise your hand — it should be most of us under a certain age.”

“Many of us have walked year after year after year, trying to address the issue of gun violence,” she added. “And we’re still here.”

McQuinn said prayers can help — “I’ve seen it happen in my own life” — but real change won’t occur “without the work.”

“We might as well be praying to the roof of the John Marshall Courts Building,” she said. “So we’ve got to get to work.”

Raising her voice, McQuinn said recreational centers must be built for the community, more swimming centers need to be created, and schools should be kept open after school — “where kids can go and be involved in something” instead of the streets.

“An idle mind is still a devil’s workshop,” she said. “Our children are dealing with idle minds and idle time, and the moral compass that we’re dealing with is off-kilter. And this is what it is all about. It’s a moral issue.”

“That I can look at you and not think enough of you to say, I’m going to keep my gun in my pocket, I’m going to keep it in my car. But just because there’s a conflict, I’m going to put a bullet in your head or your heart. Something is wrong with that.”

Borrowing the phrase, “Everything starts at home,” McQuinn told the crowd that she was “particularly talking to the women.”

“We have got to start training our children when they come out of the womb — and while they’re in the womb,” she said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re providing them the nutrition and all they need while we’re pregnant. And when they come out there, we’ve got to be training them. We’ve got to teach them how to love themselves, and if you love yourself, you can love one another. This is nothing new.”