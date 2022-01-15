Crowded hospitals in Virginia have few open beds to offer the rush of patients

Parker and his staff contacted 17 hospitals in five states but couldn’t find an open bed. After 12 hours of searching, a bed became available in the same hospital system.

From his hospital in Hampton Roads, he has sent patients to University of Virginia Health, Duke Health and Inova Fairfax.

Before the pandemic, Fosnocht often transferred patients to Roanoke Carilion and UVA. Now, those hospitals are often full, sending him to look in all corners of the state. One night, he could find only one available intermediate-level bed – hospital beds are divided into categories based on severity of illness – in the entire state.

The longer a patient is in transit, the greater the risk, doctors say. Transferring critically ill patients to a new hospital often means taking them out of the hospital and putting them in an ambulance for an hourslong trip.

Transferring patients is labor intensive and takes a doctor’s time away from other patients. Fosnocht carries a printed spreadsheet of 25 or so of the largest hospitals in the state. It’s updated regularly to show which ones have the capacity for new patients. The open ones are highlighted.