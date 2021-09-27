Culpeper town officials say they have no plans to accept Richmond monument of A.P. Hill, contradicting Stoney's office

Culpeper town officials say they are not planning to accept Richmond’s monument of A.P. Hill, contradicting a previous statement from Mayor Levar Stoney’s press secretary about pending plans to move it to a public cemetery in the Northern Virginia town.
Culpeper Deputy Clerk Ashley Clatterbuck said Monday that the town has been in contact with a Richmond-area funeral home only about relocating Hill’s remains, which are buried underneath the monument, to Fairview Cemetery. She said there’s been no discussion otherwise about the town accepting the monument or locating it at the cemetery.
“We started talking about it around midsummer last year, and it’s been strictly through Bennett Funeral Home. ... They’re the ones working with the city,” Clatterbuck said. “The funeral home has never mentioned or asked about the monument.”
The monument of Hill is the city’s last Confederate statue in the city outside of Capitol Square after the state’s removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue earlier this month. It’s been more than a year since the city took down all of its other Confederate monuments, but it remains unclear what the city plans to do with them as they remain in temporary storage.
Richmond officials say City Council staff and city administrators are working together to craft recommendations for the final disposition of the monuments, but have not shared details or a timeline about the plans that must be approved by the city’s legislative body, per a recently changed state law that allows localities to take down Confederate monuments.
Jim Nolan, the mayor’s spokesman, said earlier this month that the city administration and descendants of Hill’s family had reached an agreement to move the monument and his buried remains that rest underneath it to the cemetery in Culpeper. Stoney later mentioned the agreement in a news conference, saying he would soon introduce an ordinance for the council to authorize the plan.
Nolan did not say whether he misspoke earlier this month or if the administration had intended to ask the town to take the monument as well.
“Pending approval in Circuit Court, our current understanding is the family wishes for the remains to be re-interred in a cemetery in Culpeper,” Nolan said Friday evening. “The final disposition of the monument is still being negotiated with the family.”
The Confederate lieutenant general, who grew up in Culpeper, is buried beneath the Richmond monument, located at the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue. His remains were moved there from Hollywood Cemetery in 1891, about 25 years after he died outside of Petersburg at the end of the Civil War.
Andrew Morehead, a funeral director for Bennett Funeral Homes, said he has been acting as a liaison between Hill’s descendants and the city. (Morehead has also been a spokesman for the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which lobbied against the removal of Confederate monuments. He said his involvement in this case is strictly as a funeral director.)
Morehead declined to share details about the ongoing negotiations with the city and family, citing an agreement to keep the discussions confidential. He confirmed, however, that the parties have not yet agreed on where the monument should be located.
