Culpeper town officials say they have no plans to accept Richmond monument of A.P. Hill, contradicting Stoney's office

Culpeper town officials say they are not planning to accept Richmond’s monument of A.P. Hill, contradicting a previous statement from Mayor Levar Stoney’s press secretary about pending plans to move it to a public cemetery in the Northern Virginia town.

Culpeper Deputy Clerk Ashley Clatterbuck said Monday that the town has been in contact with a Richmond-area funeral home only about relocating Hill’s remains, which are buried underneath the monument, to Fairview Cemetery. She said there’s been no discussion otherwise about the town accepting the monument or locating it at the cemetery.

“We started talking about it around midsummer last year, and it’s been strictly through Bennett Funeral Home. ... They’re the ones working with the city,” Clatterbuck said. “The funeral home has never mentioned or asked about the monument.”

The monument of Hill is the city’s last Confederate statue in the city outside of Capitol Square after the state’s removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue earlier this month. It’s been more than a year since the city took down all of its other Confederate monuments, but it remains unclear what the city plans to do with them as they remain in temporary storage.