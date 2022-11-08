 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland man, 87, identified as victim in fatal Amelia County crash

A Cumberland County man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Saturday in Amelia County.

Killed was Raymond Paul Turner Jr., 87, state police said.

Turner was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion north on Genito Road when it ran off the right side of road and struck a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. The 11:35 a.m. crash occurred about a tenth of a mile north of Howard Road in Amelia, police said.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

