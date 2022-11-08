Cumberland man, 87, identified as victim in fatal Amelia crash

A Cumberland County man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Amelia County on Saturday.
Killed was Raymond Paul Turner Jr., 87, state police said.
Turner was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion north on Genito Road when it ran off the right side of road and struck a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. The 11:35 a.m. crash occurred about a tenth of a mile north of Howard Road in Amelia, police said.
Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. The crash is under investigation.
(804) 649-6450