CVS now offering walk-in vaccinations, same-day appointments at 342 locations in Virginia

“Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen," Pegus said. "And we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said Friday that as Virginia reaches a peak in demand, convenience will be a critical factor in vaccinating as many residents as possible. Shifting more vaccines toward primary care providers or walk-in and mobile clinics could help with the access barring an unknown number of people from getting a dose, he said.

On Wednesday, Chesterfield Health District opened its community vaccination clinic at Virginia State University to walk-ins. The clinic, which is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will continue this strategy until May 29 when the site closes.

Richmond and Henrico's health district held a walk-in clinic at George Wythe High School on Wednesday that will be a weekly event from 11 to 4 p.m. Both events are administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which like Moderna, is only available for people 18 and up.